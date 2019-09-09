Knock off a well-respected regional program?
Check.
Earn a victory against a Hoosier Conference team?
Check.
Drop just two matches among 15 played and win a tournament championship?
Check.
Twin Lakes’ boys tennis team unlocked several achievements Saturday in Lafayette while winning the McCutcheon Invitational. The Indians (10-4) beat the host, 4-1, then topped conference foe Western by the same score. To close, Twin Lakes swept North Montgomery, 5-0, to accrue 13 points and go 3-0 on the day.
The Indians were three points better than McCutcheon.
Head coach Jennifer Ousley was incredibly impressed with her program on Saturday, as were the players.
“We started out with a bang against McCutcheon, and that just really set the tone for the day,” No. 3 singles player Reece Arthur said. “Carson (Gutwein) and Clayton (Bridwell) played a very talented 1 doubles team, but everyone else did their business.”
Added No. 1 singles player Jadden Ousley, “As a team, whenever you beat a school like McCutcheon at anything, it’s a huge deal.”
Bridwell and Gutwein fell in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, but Ousley (6-4, 6-3) and Arthur (6-0, 6-0) won in straight sets, as did Ryan Nickerson (6-2, 6-2), At No. 2 doubles Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard won 6-0, 7-6 (0).
After McCutcheon came a match with conference foe Western. Bridwell and Gutwein won, 6-0, 6-0, but nothing else was easy, Arthur noted. He won in one of the longest tiebreakers he’s ever played, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 10-3.
“When coach came over to tell me we’ve got a chance, I knew my spot was going to be crucial, Arthur said. “I ended up pulling out a win in a tiebreaker, so we went up 2-0.”
Jadden Ousley and the No. 2 doubles team also went through three-set matches, which added to the stress — and elation after each was won.
“To win a huge Hoosier Conference matchup is huge for us as a team,” Jadden said of his 7-5, 5-7, 10-8 victory. “I am super excited to see where we go from here, and individually I have my bar set very high.
“Yesterday was tough and individually I don’t know how much better I could have played to go 3-0 at a tournament like the McCutcheon Invitational.”
Added Arthur, “Jadden was going into a tiebreaker against one of the toughest kids he’ll play all year. With the whole team behind him, he got the win and that put us in the win column (at 3-1).
“All we had to do was take care of North Montgomery, and we did just that.”
Deno and Hubbard won 3-6, 6-2, 10-6, against Western.
Twin Lakes’ final team match was a bit of a reprieve, score-wise. The Indians dropped just three games as all five spots swept each match.
Arthur, Jadden Ousley and Deno and Hubbard went 3-0.
Cross-Country
Frontier leads White County's Class A teams at Caston Invitational
In Caston on Saturday, the Falcons continued to run well and run as a team in both the boy's and girl's races. The boys placed fourth with 111 points, while the girls placed fifth with 139 to lead the county's participants; North White and Tri-County also participated in the races.
In the boys race, Frontier's top-2 duo of Branden Simmons and Thomas Tullius led the way. Simmons placed ninth in 17 minutes, 50 seconds and Tullius was 13th in 18:20. The Falcons placed its five scorers all inside the top 40, with a pack time of 1:48.
The Vikings placed ninth as a team with 252 points, eding the Cavaliers by one place and one point (253). The Pecina Matas — Juan (19th, 18:39) and Jesus (27th, 19:18) — paced North White, which was without senior Dominick Hernandez. Their pack time was 8:17, with a top-4 pack time of 3:06.
Tri-County's Justin Kilmer placed 38th in 19:41 and Miguel Prija was 50th in 20:13 to lead the way. Their pack time was 1:53.
In the girl's race, Frontier's Courtney Gutwein and Emma Blissett were within 14 seconds of each other and placec 10-11 to lead the Falcons. Gutwein clocked 22:24 and Blissett clocked 22:38 to give Frontier two in the top 15. The pack time was 3:19.
North White only had three runners, but they registered a pack time of 1:59. Hannah Cosgray was 22nd in 23:42, with Olivia Allen (40th, 24:40) and Maria Grajales Rosas (51st, 25:41) not far behind.
The Cavaliers girls placed 11th with 259 points. Erin Bahler was 36th in a tiem of 24:25 and Willa Wamsley was 49th in 25:32. They had a pack time of 5:18.
Twin Lakes runs at Harrison Invitational
On Saturday at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater in Lafayette, Twin Lakes competed with 26 other teams in both the boys and girls respective races. The Indians placed 21st on the girls side (521 points) and 26th on the boys side (717).
Leading the boys was Justin Scott, who clocked 18:01 and placed 95th. Their pack time was 2:50. Leading the girls was Kaylan Howard, who clocked 20:59 and placed 61st. Their pack time was 1:52
Boys Soccer
Twin Lakes 0, Lafayette Jefferson 0
Cyrus Allen made eight saves Saturday in Lafayette as the Indians (3-3-1) put together four shots, with one on goal, in a draw with the Bronchos.
North White 9, Southmont 2
Kevin Garcia and Axcel Maravilla each netted a hat trick and the pair combined for three assists (two by Maravilla) during a rout Saturday in Monon. Iverson Rodas added two goals and two assists for the Vikings (3-1-2), who scored nine goals and had nine assists. Pedro Gomez added three assists.
Diego Maravilla made three saves while allowing two second-half goals.
The Vikings went ahead, 2-0, at halftime, and scored seven goals in the final 40 minutes.
Girls Soccer
Lafayette Jefferson 10, Twin Lakes 0
Courtney Burns (five) and Courtney Crowther (four) combined for nine saves, but each allowed five goals Saturday in Lafayette for the Indians (1-5).
Southmont 6, North White 1
No information was reported from Saturday’s home game.