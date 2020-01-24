Each side won two of three relays and Twin Lakes accumulated 17 wins overall in a Hoosier Conference sweep of Lewis Cass on Thursday.
The Indians’ girls won, 111-74, while the boys won, 121-48. The boys pulled within two duals of a .500 mark (5-7), while the girls moved to 11 wins over .500 (12-1).
Both programs opened with wins in the 200-yard medley relay. The girls team of McKenzie Vogel, Mya Thompson, Ayanna Thompson and Danielle D’Andrea won by a little less than 10 seconds (2 minutes, 3.44 seconds). On the boys’ side, Jordan Lehocky, Cody Trahin, Hunter Bick and Aiden Totten won in a little less than 15 seconds.
Bick won four events — the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and two relays. Totten also won four events — two relays, the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley. Also winning four events apiece were Mya Thompson (100 breaststroke, 200 IM, two relays) and Vogel (two relays, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle).
Trahin added a relay win and the 500 freestyle, while Stella Roth (diving), Madi Green (100 backstroke), Cayden Dunbar (200 freestyle relay) and Matthew Anderson (100 backstroke) all earned wins.
Gymnastics
Tri-County’s Foster places second at dual meet
Tri-County’s Kylie Foster scored a 34.55, goof enough for second place all-around during Lafayette Jefferson/Tri-County’s dual against Harrison on Wednesday in Lafayette.
She placed second on the floor exercise with a 9.275, and third on the vault (9.0) and balance beam (8.4). She placed sixth (1.875) on the uneven bars.
Girls basketball
North White 44, Covenant Christian 32
Olivia Allen and Lynzi Heimlich both scored in double figures as the Vikings (13-8) held the Knights to single digits in three of four quarters on Tuesday in DeMotte. Allen put up a stat line of 11 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists. Heimlich contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kinsey Westerhouse scored nine and Abigale Spry chipped in six points and four steals.
Rossville 33, Frontier 32
A 13-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Falcons, who staged a furious comeback after scoring just two points in the third quarter at Rossville on Tuesday.
No other information was reported for Frontier, who has lost eight straight.
Clinton Central 49, Tri-County 34
Brynn Warren scored 14 points but the Cavaliers (3-12) scored single digits in three of four quarters on Tuesday in Michigantown.
Maddie Musser added eight points and seven rebounds while Autumn Ross chipped in six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a block. Emma Michal collected five steals.