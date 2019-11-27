Slightly undermanned. Surprisingly pleased.
Twin Lakes hosted Northwestern in a Hoosier Conference swim meet Tuesday during its first combined swim dual of the season.
The Tigers won both sides of the dual — 113-73 on the boys’ side, 106-77 on the girls’. But head coach Kerry Vogel took something else away from the event, in which Twin Lakes was missing a handful or two of its team because of the school band trip to New York this week.
“For us being undermanned, I’m happy with the way the kids performed. We had a ton of personal-best records … for this early in the season, as far as just having practices that was — not a surprise, but you don’t see that many at once.”
Vogel noted the team sported 10 PRs during the event.
“That tells me the kids swam hard, took the meet seriously. That’s an excellent start. Some of them are just getting back into swim shape from other sports, and others haven’t swam for six months.”
Senior Ayanna Thompson concurred.
“I think (Tuesday) was a great meet time wise for our team. We had many personal bests and hard fought races,” she said. “It all came down to numbers and we were missing three girls, which didn’t help us. I am proud of every swimmer that stepped up and swam events they aren’t used to and still gave everything they got.”
Thompson collected four wins, with two individual and two relays. Thompson won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.51 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:07.57. The senior also teamed with classmates Danielle D’Andrea and McKenzie Vogel and younger sister Mya Thompson to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:57.44) and the 400 freestyle.
Mya Thompson won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.08) and earned runner-up in the 500 (5:51.62).
“I think that as a team we did very well for our second meet of the season,” McKenzie Vogel said. “We have been training hard and competing tired so I think all of the times were great. We had a lot of personal bests and an amazing start to the season.”
The boys claimed wins in the 200 medley relay (1:55.19, Jordan Lehocky, Cody Trahin, Hunter Bick, Aiden Totten), the 100 fly (1:01.42, Bick) and Totten’s sweep of the 50 (23.54) and 100 free (55.86) races.