Twin Lakes went its holiday break with a Tuesday sweep of Lafayette Central Catholic. The boys won, 94-85, while the girls put up 147 points for a 147-32 victory.
Each did it in different ways — the girls won 12 events and went 1-2 in 11 of those events. The boys only had two gold medalists, but went 2-3 in nine events and 2-3-4 in three events.
Aiden Totten won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.89 seconds, a victory of nearly two seconds. Jaylen Roush (172.9 points) led the three-man diving crew, with Ethan Morgan (161.15) and Carson Kelley (120.8) behind him.
The Indians were 2-3 in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, as well as the 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Twin Lakes went 2-3-4 in the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 500 free races.
Matthew Anderson (10 backstroke, 100 fly) and Jordan Lehocky (200 free, 500 free) claimed runner-up spots, as did Cayden Dunbar (200 IM) and Cody Trahin (100 breaststroke).
Stella Roth (151.55) led the divers, with Madi Finn (109.95) and Karstin McCloskey (96.2) adding to the sweep. Danielle D’Andrea (200 free, 500 free), Ayanna Thompson (100 breaststroke, 100 free), Mya Thompson (200 IM, 100 back) and McKenzie Vogel (50 free, 100 fly) all claimed multiple races. Twin Lakes swept the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays.
Girls Basketball
West Central 49, Tri-County 36
West Central didn’t have an answer for Tri-County’s size Thursday.
Instead, the Trojans hounded TC’s ball handlers to keep the ball out of the middle of the lane while keeping perimeter shots to a minimum. The strategy paid off after West Central forced 25 turnovers and held the Cavs to just one 3-pointer in a surprising 49-36 Midwest Conference win.
The Trojans (2-10, 2-2) led from the outset and held a slim 20-18 lead by halftime.
That’s when junior Myah Alberts asserted herself on the offensive end for the Cavs (3-9, 2-2 MC), scoring back-to-back baskets to tie the game (22-all, then 24-all) with four minutes left in the third.
The Trojans threw bodies at Alberts, who found herself deep in the lane whenever a teammate got her the ball.
“They were doubling down on Myah whenever she touched it inside and got their hands on a lot our passes,” Cavaliers coach Missi Tyler said. “We seemed to throw it to a white shirt all night and that’s something we have to get better at.”
West Central answered Alberts’ baskets with a 15-4 run to seal their second conference win, getting nine points from junior guard Tori Culp and two baskets from senior Jillian Hauptli.
Culp had a game-high 15 points, hitting four of her team’s seven 3s.
Alberts fought through foul trouble to score 13 points. Senior Emma Michal, who has finished in double figures in seven of TC’s 12 games, was held to nine points. She hit just one 3-pointer.
— Harley Tomlinson, Rensselaer Republican
North Judson 58, North White 38
Abigale Spry put up 13 points, but the Vikings (8-2) allowed 51 points in the first three quarters and no one else scored more than five Tuesday in North Judson. Spry hit 3 of 4 3-pointers. Hannah Cosgray added two assists and two steals, while Olivia Allen chipped in an assist and two steals.
Benton Central 62, Twin Lakes 41
Addison Ward scored 17 on Tuesday, but a seven-point first quarter put the Indians in a hole they could not climb out of in Monticello. No one else scored in double digits; Hannah Hodgen chipped in nine and Evelyn Scharer added six points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Ward and Kora Pass (five points) each grabbed six rebounds.