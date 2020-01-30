“I have a rumbly in my tummy.”
Spoken by Twin Lakes senior Ayanna Thompson, the phrase was an offhanded remark as the public-address announcer called parents of the eight senior swimmers down to the holding area between the Roosevelt Middle School pool and gym.
Thompson was one of seven female Indians seniors and Cody Trahin, the lone male, who joined them and then participated in the Senior Day ceremony during a break in Tuesday’s dual-meet sweep of Carroll.
Most of them, even growing into being multi-sport athletes, swam together from a young age.
“Kindergarten,” said McKenzie Vogel, while Abbi Burns offered “Birth, really” seconds later.
The group was feted during the ceremony, with each senior — Burns, Danielle D’Andrea, Madi Green, Kaylan Howard, Lovisa Klingberg, Thompson, Trahin and Vogel — walking through a line of teammates on each side, high-fiving them along the way.
Work still was on the immediate horizon, and concluded with Twin Lakes toppling the Cougars. The girls won by 67, 126-59, and the boys won by 61, 113-52. Trahin was the lead leg in the Indians’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1 minute, 50.73 seconds), and was second to teammate Jordan Lehocky in the 500-yard freestyle (6:31.36).
“It kinda hit me walking out with my parents. Me being the only guy, it’s been that way for 13 years,” he said. “I feel like it will fully hit me at sectionals.”
The group gathered together after the meet, where signing guestbooks, fawning over posterboards adorned with photos and cake awaited. The group talked about being a family, with the adoption of Klingberg — an exchange student from Sweden — as the final piece. And Trahin was never considered ‘the boy,’ the outsider among the group of girls.
“We love Cody more than anything,” D’Andrea said, while Burns quickly added: “Cody has our hearts.”
“With Strokers and middle school swimming, I didn’t see it as boys and girls,” Trahin said. “I saw it as ‘We’re the team. We’re a family.’ That’s how it’s been since day one. I couldn’t imagine a better group of girls to call fellow seniors.”
His fellow seniors played a large part in the girls win, as has been custom. Thompson and Vogel collected four wins, including relays, while D’Andrea picked up three and a second-place finish in the 500 (6:00.06). Burns was runner-up in the 200 individual medley, the 100 freestyle and a relay. Green was second in two races, one relay, and fourth in another. Howard placed in the top-4 in three races, one relay, and Klingberg placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
“I can’t speak for all of us, but don’t think we’re necessarily going to only miss being in the pool. We’re going to miss being around each other,” D’Andrea said, a chorus of “yeahs” interrupting her thought for a second.
“I think someone said it in their senior (announcement), but we’re definitely a family. I think the intensity of the sport makes us come closer together… we lean on each other for laughs and happy times when things get rough.”
Emotions were mixed at competitively swimming in Roosevelt for the last time: “It hit me when I turned and looked at my parents after we (warmed up). I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is it,’” Green said, while Burns and Vogel denied being sad. Howard offered that the Crawfordsville sectional might be the breaking point, and others nodded.
“The end of an era. Make sure you say that,” Vogel said. “I love these people.”