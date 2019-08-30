Thursday was much needed for the hosts.
Twin Lakes turned around from a three-set sweep at the hand of McCutcheon on Wednesday to flip the script against Class 1A Tri-County in a matchup of White County teams in Monticello.
Twin Lakes won, 25-5, 25-17, 25-8, to even its record before a relatively lengthy break. The Indians (3-3) won’t play again until Thursday at Rensselaer Central, and then has another five days off before playing at North White on Sept. 10.
“All county rivalries make us want to give a little harder,” senior setter Ayanna Thompson said. “We want to be county champions; that’s one of our goals. Sweep the county.”
Stephanie Thompson’s team raced out to an 8-1 lead in the opening set. The Cavaliers (0-7) pulled within 8-2, but the Indians responded with a five-point run. After Tri-County’s next point on an Indians’ hitting error (13-3), the home team ran off eight consecutive for a 21-3 score.
The Cavaliers staved off set point once, but fell on the next volley.
“If we know how a team plays, we’ll know how to work with them and hopefully beat them,” senior libero Abbi Burns said. “We know what we should work on in the game, what we need to expect, aspects of how we’re going to get the next point.”
Tri-County led the second frame 5-4 before a seven-point run from the Indians. Jayden Winter scored on three aces during the splurge, which forced Tri-County head coach Jennifer Dawson to call a timeout.
“Our varsity team had some good recoveries and strong serves tonight,” she said. “We need and will continue to focus on key things like communication on the court, reading our opponents during serves and attacks, and the mental game.”
The visitors pulled within 12-9, then 14-12 and later 17-14 — with all but one point scored via Twin Lakes errors. Sarah Walder earned a kill for the 17-14 score. The Indians pushed the lead to 21-14, and closed the set on a 3-0 run with kills from Sadie Gritten (two) and Grace Fry.
The Cavaliers also led, 3-2, in the third, before another Twin Lakes run pushed it ahead by five (8-3). Peyton Melchi’s kill later brought Tri-County within 12-7, and a hitting error on the Indians put the score at 13-8.
A Burns kill began a match-ending 12-0 run. It included seven kills and three Thompson aces.
“It’s always hard to play at your level at all times,” Thompson said. “That was the challenge tonight, because we know what we can do. We showed it in the first and third sets. We just needed to push through at other times.”
Thompson collected six aces and six kills — the fourth match she’s had six or more. She’s reached double-digits twice, and led the team in three of six matches.
While she’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win, Thompson expressed joy in doing her main job well. She registered 26 assists, the second time she’s hit more than 20.
“I love making all my hitters get their kills, racking up their stats. It’s fun,” she said.
Gritten earned 11 kills to pace Twin lakes. Burns added five aces, three kills and 17 digs.
The team collected 62 digs, with 14 from Thompson and nine from Kelsey Cook. Twin Lakes made just eight dig errors in its first non-five set victory, and hit .250 on 34 kills.
“Yes, it was an easier match, score-wise, but I felt like we all still made mistakes that we’re going to work on,” Burns said. “We still need to look at ‘what do we need to do to build our team?’ with a match like this.”
The Indians also garnered 17 aces, with nine in the first set, and made just five service errors. Winter contributed four aces.
“It was a good serving game — missed a few, but the aces made up for it,” Thompson said.