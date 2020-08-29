Twin Lakes dominated the second half to cruise to a 42-15 victory against Seeger on Friday.
Coming off quarantine and only two days of practice, Seeger replaced the Indians original opponent Cloverdale.
Khal Stevens caught a touchdown pass with 31.6 seconds left in the first half for the Patriots to bring the visitors within six points, 21-15, at intermission.
“At halftime we talked about setting the tone for the rest of the game,” Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler said. “We knew we got the football and I told the guys that it was a statement drive for our season. Were we going to let them back in the game or were we going to go on the offensive.”
The Indians (2-0) scored on the opening drive after intermission when quarterback Lewis Dellinger connected with Gage Businger for a 10-yard score.
After a Seeger turnover, Dellinger scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to increase the lead. He finished with four touchdown passes, 235 yards passing and the rushing score.
“It got cooler in the second half and (we) made a few changes in the second half,” Dellinger said. “The first drive was a statement drive, and from that point on we cleaned things up to control the half.”
Dellinger’s first touchdown pass went to kicker Colin Seymour after a bad snap on a field goal attempt. He also connected with Businger on a 51-yard TD and Caden Harker on a 20-yard strike.
“Lewis played a great game. He keeps getting better each week,” Sayler said. “As we go through this and he starts to learn the offense’s ins and outs he is going to have some nice games.”
Twin Lakes sophomore Saige Brandt paced the Indians on the ground. He had 80 yards on nine carries.
“I was really proud of our guys because we came out in the second half and ran the football like we needed to,” Sayler said. “Seeger didn’t have a full week of practice, so I thought they got tired, but we also made some adjustments on Stevens. He is a heck of a football player.”
The Patriots committed three turnovers, which frustrated head coach Herb King. Twin Lakes’ size advantage and Seeger playing multiple guys both ways also wore on the team.
“It’s challenging for sure. … Twin Lakes just used its size to wear us down,” Stevens noted.
Twin Lakes hosts Tipton at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.