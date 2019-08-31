Listening to the head coaches after Twin Lakes’ 10-3 victory against visiting Northwestern on Friday, one might have a hard time differentiating which team won.
The stats tell a different story, as Twin Lakes’ defense held the Tigers (0-2) to 107 yards of total offense. But three Indians’ turnovers, and a lack of execution, kept the game close.
“On a positive note, we had a great student section. Our offense was god-awful horrible tonight,” Twin Lakes head coach Scott Mannering said. “We took three steps backwards on the way we played tonight compared to last week. I’m really disappointed.
“But to win a game you have to have someone rise up and I thought our defensive effort was really strong.
Mannering felt the secondary and linebackers played “really well,” adding the linebacker corps have improved attacking the ball and their gap and attack angles since the season’s start.
According to Northwestern head coach Austen Robison, the Indians defense was a step ahead of his offensive unit.
“It’s going to be tough to beat a coach Mannering team because I’ve been doing this 3-4 years and he has been doing it his entire life. We came out and physically hit and that’s something I hadn’t seen from our kids,” Robison said. “When two Wing-T teams play each other, both teams are going to know what’s coming. I thought Twin Lakes was one step ahead of what we were trying to do. We tried to put some new stuff in this week that they hadn’t seen, and they adjusted to it.”
A Colin Seymour 34-yard field goal started the scoring for Twin Lakes (1-1). Later, the Indians added a 36-yard Jace Stoops TD pass from Danny Bennett to put the Indians up 10-0.
Northwestern scored its only points when Ethan Collins hit a 22-yard field goal. It came a few plays after Collins picked up 15 yards on a botched punt attempt. The Tigers’ drive was aided by Twin Lakes’ pass interference on fourth down, but bogged down at the 4-yard line.
“We thought about going for it and I was going to give it to Nathanael (Bilodeau) because I knew he was angry and that four yards shouldn’t be an issue,” Robinson said. “But after some extra time our other coaches convinced me to kick the field goal.
“It’s not good that the botched punt was our best offensive play.”
Jace Greear gained 90 yards on 19 carries while Jacob Milligan added 60 yards on 12 carries for Twin Lakes, but Mannering was frustrated with the entire offensive unit.
“We didn’t execute at all. I thought the strength of our football team was our running game and offensive line and I didn’t think we played well,” he said. “But we played well enough to get a couple of scores and give ourselves a chance to improve for next week.”