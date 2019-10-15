OXFORD — Names were called out in reverse order.
“From Twin Lakes...” preceded the first four names, and that’s how the Indians girls cross-country team found itself in third place after the Benton Central Sectional concluded Saturday.
The Indians put its top six runners in the top-20 — and all seven in the top 25 — in accruing 74 points and third place at the sectional, which advanced it as a team to the Benton Central Regional.
Twin Lakes’ boys also advanced as a team by placing fifth.
Twin Lakes top six female runners had a pack time of nearly one minute, with a 33-second pack time from No. 3 (Kira Jansen) to No. 6 (Ariel Davis). Jansen (22 minutes, 18.73 seconds), Madeline Scott (22:23.55), Gabi Lane (22:31.32) and Davis (22:32.6) placed 17-20, with scoring placements of 16-19.
Addison Ward (24:02.67) placed 31st, 25th for team scoring purposes.
“I am so happy we are moving on to regionals next week,” Lane said. “We were able to beat a few teams that beat us in the past. I am very pleased with how we are doing and hope we can keep working and make it to semi state.”
The cold and sometimes bitter wind worried senior Kaylan Howard, who led the Indians with an 11th-place finish in 21:35.77. Junior Tess Lilly was 12th in 21:47.23.
“Even in the bitter cold temps and running against the wind I’m very proud of the girls,” Howard said. “I pushed myself to run faster when I felt like slowing down. I’m excited to push myself even more this upcoming Saturday.”
The boys eked in as the last team on that side with 128 points, three ahead of North White — a team that twice placed ahead of Twin Lakes in matchups.
“I think we all stepped up our game,” junior John Peters said. “We knew what we had to do and we got it done. It was nice to see the smile on coach (Mark Wyant’s) face.”
Peters placed 17th in 18:48.47 as Twin Lakes’ second runner. Freshman Justin Scott was one second from squeaking into the field’s top 10, crossing in 18:30.01.
“I felt like I probably could of done a little bit more better than I did … because I thought I knew the course but it was a lot different of what I thought it was,” Scott said. “Me and John got into the top 20, which was great.”
Allen Miller (19:30.21, 29th), Michael Newman (19:42.83, 34th) and Sean Wood (20:20.78, 37th) closed the scoring, with Bruce Ramirez (20:23.54, 39th) and Devan Snowberger (22:41.75, 55th) as the sixth and seventh runners.
“Michael and Allen were close (behind) and Bruce, Sean, and Devon were somewhere in the middle in the race trying to push up and getting in good positions,” Scott said.
The Indians and Vikings were tied with 28 points after their respective top two runners, and North White was plus-4 after No. 3 runners Juan Mata Pecina and Miller came in. Twin Lakes thinned the margin to plus-3 after Newman crossed 20 seconds in front of Leo Lucio, and flipped it when Wood came in six places ahead of Eli Stearns.
“Twin Lakes snagged it away by a slight three points, which was a bit of a bummer because we were looking to get that fifth spot,” North White junior Dominick Hernandez said. “That’s okay though — we’ll put in the work next year and we’ll come back and get it.”
Hernandez placed sixth in 18:17.9 to lead the Vikings, with Jesus (19:14.51) and Juan Mata Pecina (19:22.38) as their second and third runners. Lucio registered a time of 20:02.5, and Stearns (20:39.27) was the fifth runner. Emmanuel Grajales Rosas (54th, 22:16.4) .
Hernandez, Lucio and the Mata Pecina brothers all advanced to the Benton Central Regional, as did North White’s three female runners. Hannah Cosgray (23:04.98) placed 23rd, Olivia Allen (23:36.36) placed 26th and Maria Grajales Rosas (24:25.91) placed 36th.
Already without Brynn Warren because of injury earlier in the season, Tri-County’s girls were missing Ashley Ford and Willa Wamsley because of a band performance. Head coach Ryan Harrington noted Saturday’s success rate was still incredible as three of the four Cavaliers’ runners qualified for the regional meet.
Senior Erin Bahler 23:16.06) snuck into the top 25 at 24th, while classmate Bailey Metzinger (23:56.65) placed 30th. Bahler reached her third consecutive regional meet, while Metzinger qualified for her first.
“I’m really happy with how I did individually because it’s my first time going to regionals and it’s been a goal of mine,” Metzinger said. “I also beat my PR by almost a minute. I am thankful for the support of my teammates, coaches, and family — I would not of been able to do it without them.”
Added Bahler, “Several of us were able to get PR’s despite the wind and cold. Individually I ran my best race of the season so we left with all smiles. I’m hoping to come back next week even stronger and get another PR.”
Two male Cavaliers qualified for the regional as Tri-County’s boys placed seventh with 199 points. Justin Kilmer (19.27.82) and Miguel Sainz-Pruja (19:42.83) placed 28th and 33rd, respectively.
“I was really proud of Miguel who has really come in with a positive attitude and really lifted everyone's spirit on the team,” Harrington said of the foreign-exchange junior. “For Justin it is a great accomplishment to qualify for the regional as a freshman. This is going to be an experience he can build on for next year, as he will have to fill more of a leadership role.”
Outside of Kilmer and Sainz-Pruja, senior Brandon Shellcrosslee (20:39.57) was three-tenths of a second behind Stearns and senior Zach Gretencord (21:01.65) was 46th. James Dreblow (48th, 21:16.14) was the fifth runner, while Evan Getz (52nd, 21:56.37) and Noah Oilar (56th, 22:45.45) were the sixth and seventh runners, respectively.
Harrington noted Shellcrosslee ran a personal-best by about 30 seconds in his final race.