Twin Lakes’ Isaac Purcell and Adam Rodriguez both placed fifth during the 2020 Frosh-Soph Club State North Qualifier on Sunday in Portage. They advance to the state meet later this month.
Purcell went 4-2 at 220 pounds, with four pins totaling 8 minutes, 36 seconds of mat time. He lost by pin, and then by a 5-4 decision in the consolation semifinal. Purcell pinned Hobart’s Justin Sawyer in 1:29 for fifth place.
Rodriguez went 5-2 with three pins and two decisions. His total mat time for matches with pins was 5:03, and he won his decisions by 9-3 and 7-5 scores.
His two losses were by in and an 8-6 decision. Rodriguez pinned Garrett’s Wayne Wells in 30 seconds for fifth place.
Caleb Turner went 2-2 at 106 pounds, while Arton Ademi, Drew Keesling and Reed Richards each went 0-2.
Girls basketball
North White trio makes All-Midwest Conference first team
The Vikings placed junior Olivia Allen, Sophomore Lynzi Heimlich and freshman Abigale Spry on the Midwest Conference first team after the group helped the Vikings go 5-0 in conference to win the league title.
Allen averaged 8.6 points, three rebounds, 2.6 steals and two assists per game and shot 43 percent from the field. Heimlich averaged 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals. She shot 38 percent from 3-point range.
Spry averaged 8.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals.
Frontier’s Emma Blissett averaged 10 points and five rebounds, and was named to the first team. Tri-County’s Emma Michal averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals, and was named to the first team.
The Cavaliers’ Brynn Warren and the Falcons’ Kyra Wilson were both named honorable mention.