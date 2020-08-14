The noted philosopher Timon once said, ‘You got to put your past behind you.’
Both White County girls soccer programs take that mentality into the 2020 season. Twin Lakes won one match last season (1-12-1), marking its worst record since 2014’s three-victory year (3-13-1). The Vikings (1-11) scored just 12 all season, but broke through with a 7-4 win at Oregon-Davis to earn the program’s first victory.
‘I really see the drive in a lot of the girls to push through, to want to improve instead of just being here’
The Indians scored just nine goals last season and ended with a minus-45 goal differential. Four of those goals were netted in a 4-0 rout of North White, giving Twin Lakes five goals the rest of the season.
According to DeLosh and company, none of that matters anymore.
“I’m really happy with the girls this year,” senior forward Ella McNulty said. “We’ve shown a lot of improvement from the past and we’re showing dedication, which makes me happy. I see a lot of great potential. I’m pretty excited.”
Added DeLosh, “I think we’re more focused than we were last year. … They practiced hard all summer when we got to practice, and I think they’ll turn some heads this year.”
The core lies in a seven-girl senior class, three of who netted one goal apiece in McNulty, Annette Aragon and Lizbeth Santiago Rodriguez. Fellow seniors Haley Beach and Natalie Rodriguez will join Lizbeth Santiago Rodriguez as the back-line anchor on defense in front of classmate and goalkeeper Courtney Burns.
“They’ve become united, Burns said of a defense that also features a few returnees from each grade. “They’ve become like a strong wall versus a rocky floorboard.”
Burns allowed 46 goals and made 124 saves while facing nearly nine shots on goal per game.
“Having a good defense to work with has helped me out a lot and even our freshman (goalkeeper) Alexandra (Salazar) has pushed me to better myself,” Burns said. “I’m just hoping we have a good season to where all the girls can work together and build a friendship more than anything. Since it’s (the seniors) last season, we’re hoping to win some more games. That’s on the to-do list.”
A sense of urgency envelops not just the senior class. From 2015-2018, and also in 2013, the Indians won at least seven matches each season. Twin Lakes has its fair share of newcomers — four freshmen and a handful of others are new to varsity — but a large part of the program’s underclassmen saw time on the pitch. One of them is striker Jillian Bowman, who netted a goal last year and has shown great improvement since last season ended, according to DeLosh. He’s seen a program that has developed a better shooting ability and is more focused on defense as the first few practices unfolded.
“I’ve seen a lot more communication, a lot more of us wanting to talk with each other on the field and wanting to be a team on the field,” McNulty said. “Not just there to get it done and go home — we want to be there and we’re working to be there for each other.”
‘You start getting that urge again, and I thought this would be a great opportunity for us’
Larry Ewen sees promise.
The new North White girls soccer head coach Ewen’s children played youth soccer growing up while going through Tri-County’s school system. The school did not sponsor soccer at the high school, but the father maintained a presence on the youth league scene in Jasper County and Tri-County. When members of the Rensselaer Central coaching staff told him the Vikings had an opening for their girls program, he jumped at the opportunity.
“We know their record and their past,” Ewen said of the sixth-year program. “But if the boy’s team can have success, and coach (Jeremy) Boszor’s done a great job, why can’t the girls program be turned into something successful? It would be quite something to turn the program around.”
Son Riley will join Ewen and they will try to put a foothold in the pitch as far as building a program from the ground up. North White has had several coaches in its short existence, but Ewen wants to actually build something and stick to it. He joked, “As long as (Athletic Director) Mark (Woodcock) wants us there, we plan on being there” and reiterated he won’t be a short-term coach. He wants to create something along the lines of Boszor, the boy’s coach who has won two sectionals in five years.
“We know it’s a rebuilding program, so we’re going to rely heavily on underclassmen. We have nine freshmen and sophomores, so that’s a good base to build on,” Ewen added. “We’re planning on winning a couple games this year to get the confidence going, and hopefully we can build on that.”
The Vikings have a sizable senior class to help bring the newcomers along, including veteran goalkeeper/defender McKenzie Smolek.
One of the first adjustments Ewen has made early on is conditioning work. Attributing a lack of it to both the coronavirus pandemic’s stranglehold on the school year and allowable activity time over the summer, he said much of the early season is focused on developing 80-minute match players.
“We want kids out there that can play 80 minutes, can get up and down the field, can give it there all for 80 minutes,” Ewen added. “A well-conditioned team is the best team.”