Take another step.
It’s what Twin Lakes’ Joe Vought and North White’s Jeremy Boszor believes their programs will do positively in 2020.
The Indians (9-8-2) earned a Benton Central Sectional victory to make sure they recorded their first above-.500 record since 2016. The Vikings (13-4-2) collected their sectional championship in the program’s fifth year, and lost just two seniors from that roster.
‘We keep pushing ourselves for bigger and better things’
Since 2013, Twin Lakes has won eight games twice, nine games twice and 11 games once. Last year was also the second time under Vought the Indians won at least one sectional match, which it previously hadn’t done in the past decade.
Still, the group wants more. They would love the 2010 Indians push — a 15-4-1 record, a sectional title and a regional championship appearance. They would suffice for a sectional championship appearance — which hasn’t happened since 2010.
“There’s a lot of talent on the field, on our team,” junior Angel Aguilar said. “With the incoming freshmen, there’s talent, too. They know how to make plays, communicate and listen. I feel like we will have a good chance of getting past the second round of sectionals.”
Added senior Alex Martinez, “Last year we would get excited when we scored against bigger teams, but then we would slow down. That’s how it felt like how the sectional (semifinal) went. We let ourselves down … we never got back up.”
Twin Lakes led sectional host West Lafayette 1-0 28 minutes into the semifinal but gave up three goals to fall, 3-1. The Indians held a lead for the first time against the Red Devils in Vought’s tenure, but the hosts’ put 26 shots on goal.
That’s the kind of result they hope to avoid, whether in the regular or postseason.
“Every year we take it a step further and keep progressing on our own. We all use each other as motivation,” junior Eric Santiago said. “Most of these players know each other from when we were kids, and we have a little more chemistry than we’ve had the past few years.”
Twin Lakes scored 34 goals last season. Sixteen of those were attributed to since-graduated seniors, but Vought has a plan to replace them. He notes Gab Zarse (six goals, two assists) and Aguilar (seven goals, three assists) have improved, and Zarse has settled in at forward after playing all over the pitch in 2019. He finished as a striker in the postseason.
But a bigger effort has been made in year three to score off set pieces. At least half of their early practices were dedicated to corners, free kicks and indirect kicks and designing plays off those situations.
“I think that was one thing that was a weakness that we want to improve on,” the coach said. “We’ve got some guys that are more aggressive going after balls in the air, so I think that will help out.”
Many have improved their shot-taking ability, whether off set pieces or in the flow of a match, according to Santiago and Aguilar.
“John (Hernandez) has improved a lot and Gabe feels more comfortable in his role,” Vought said. “Positions are going to be more set so that players can work on specializing in their roles.”
Twin Lakes lost both its goalkeepers from last season; Vought rotated Cyrus Allen and Wesley Kennington. Allen is a de facto goalkeeper coach this season for sophomore Aidan Totten.
“I think we know our positions better at the beginning of this year compared to previous years. And we’re getting over me as a new coach and trying a new system. We’re settling into things a little more.”
‘I don’t know you can replace them. But their team was a different team.’
Two program stalwarts are gone. The cupboard, however, is far from bare.
North White returns everyone in its program except for Axcel Maravilla and Iverson Rodas. They produced a combined 43 goals and 30 assists in 2019, and 142 points over four seasons.
Yet Vikings head coach Jeremy Boszor sounded incredibly relaxed when discussing 2020. Junior Auner Ramirez netted 23 goals as a sophomore, and classmate Kevin Garcia chipped in 12 goals and 15 assists. That is seemingly the new 1-2 scoring punch, with many other capable of filling in.
“We have some good sophomores who got experience as freshmen who can step in to fill those shoes,” Boszor said. “We’ve got a fast team, and have had some kids bulk up to give us a bigger team, too. I think we’re looking pretty good this year.”
One of those now-sophomores is Andie Menjivar, who chipped in six goals last season. Boszor joked, “I think he’s grown a foot and he might be faster than last year” and noted more is expected of both Menjivars (Angel is a sophomore as well; he played in 11 matches). Garcia “will have more time to shine this year” and at least eight other freshmen and sophomores played more than 10 matches and upward of 400 or more minutes.
“They’re all trying to outdo each other in speed, and the control is there this time,” Boszor said. “The communication is getting better ... we’re improving on that aspect, working on it.”
Stepping into leadership roles are senior goalkeeper Diego Maravilla and classmate and defender Logan Manns. Both are three-year veterans and helped lead the program last season.
Diego Maravilla made 140 saves last season, and has 269 in two years in goal. Manns has switched to a full-time defender after scoring seven goals over his first two seasons, but has the ability to move toward the front if necessary.
“Diego has stepped up to motivate the team, getting them going. I think he’ll be a fine leader on and off the field,” Boszor said. “Logan is a different individual altogether. He goes out and plays hard and gives it his best, and he just has fun playing.”