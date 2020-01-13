Twin Lakes head football coach Scott Mannering retired from coaching Monday.
“Twin Lakes football would like to thank Scott Mannering for his 4 years of coaching at our great school,” read a statement from the Twin Lakes’ football Twitter account. “When you get a #HOF coach, it is a special thing. He will be greatly missed and we wish him the best in retirement.”
Mannering went 18-26 in four seasons guiding the Indians. He spent 30 seasons as coaching at Lewis Cass previously. He left the Kings with a record of 223-109, along with guiding them to seven sectional championships and four regional championships.
Mannering guided Cass to the 2008 2A state title game, where it lost 17-14 to Heritage Christian.
The story is evolving and will be updated.