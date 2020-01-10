It came down to the final event.
It needed a comeback.
It gave Twin Lakes a split at Hoosier Conference foe Western.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team bested Western’s by three-tenths of a seconds to claim a dual-meet victory, 96-90 on Thursday in Russiaville.
The Indians also knocked Western from the ranks of the undefeated.
“We were down by two points going into the last relay race and had to win it to win the meet,” head coach Kerry Vogel said. “We were down by about two body lengths coming into our last relay exchange to McKenzie Vogel, who made up the distance and out-touched the Western swimmer at the wall.”
Twin Lakes’ time was 3:58.62, while the Panthers’ time was 3:58.93. The team was comprised of Danielle D’Andrea, Ayanna Thompson, Mya Thompson and McKenzie Vogel. The Indians trailed by two, but made it up with a 1-3 finish to pick up the victory. Twin Lakes’ third-place team was Evvie Nicholas, Madi Finn, Madi Miller and Abby Milligan.
The boys fell, 120-65.
“Probably one of the craziest and most exciting meets I’ve been to,” coach Vogel said. “A lot of races decided by the touch at the wall. I don’t think there was a person sitting at the end of the meet.”
Miscellaneous
Upcoming Caitlyn Conn fundraisers planned
North White will hold a pulled pork dinner in conjunction with a bake sale and silent auction from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the school in Monon. Entrance is through door 18.
Admission is free will donation. The meal includes pulled pork, green beans and coleslaw, with non-alcoholic beverage choices of ice tea, lemonade or water. All proceeds will be donated to the Conn family.
The Frontier girls basketball, volleyball and softball teams are holding a joint t-shirt fundraiser to help raise money for the Conn family and cancer research. Presale t-shirts are available until Jan. 10, and on-site sales are Jan. 30 at the North White-Frontier game.
Youth through XL shirts coast $15. Double XL shirts are $16, triple are $17 and quadruple XL are $18.
Make checks payable to the Frontier Athletic Department.
Twin Lakes softball fundraiser set for late January
The Twin Lakes softball team will hold a fish fry fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the high school. Presale tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 6 and older. Tickets at the door are $1 higher for adults and children. There is a $1 bake sale as well.
Girls basketball
Twin Lakes girls basketball junior varsity season over
Twin Lakes Athletic Director Kent Adams announced Friday morning that the Twin Lakes girls basketball team will discontinue its season.
The Indians’ varsity schedule is affected. Saturday’s varsity game against Harrison will begin at noon. The Jan. 23 home game against Tri-County will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the Jan. 30 home game against Winamac will begin at 7 p.m. Road contests at Rensselaer (Tuesday), at North White (Thursday) and at Logansport (Jan. 28) are to be determined.
North White 40, Carroll 30
The Vikings held the home team to five points or less in two of the four quarters Tuesday and never allowed more than 14 points in a given frame. North White (10-7) also gained a measure of revenge for a post-Christmas tournament loss.
Olivia Allen scored 10 points and snared four steals, while Lynzi Heimlich added nine points, three steals and a block. Marissa Benitez contributed six points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Pioneer 55, Frontier 29
The Falcons held an early lead, but a pair of 10-0 runs led to their downfall Thursday in Chalmers.
Lauren LaOrange’s second-quarter jumper led to a 13-12 advantage, but the Panthers (12-2) followed with a 10-0 run to effectively take control. Later, Emma Blissett’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 36-21, but another 10-0 put the game out of reach.
Blissett and Kyra Wilson each scored nine points, while LaOrange chipped in five.
Wrestling
Faith Christian beats Tri-County
The Cavaliers went 1-3 in matches wrestled against the Eagles on Tuesday in Lafayette.
Sophomore 126-pounder Bryce Bahler (7-11) earned a pin in 5 minutes, 24 seconds. Luke Ulrich (16-7) lost by a 3-2 decision, while Dezmons Nabors and Dayn Wright were each pinned.