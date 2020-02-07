So far, so good.
Twin Lakes girls swim team closed the opening round of the Crawfordsville Sectional on Thursday with four preliminary-round top placements and multiple top-8 qualifying spots for today’s final round.
The Indians’ three-time state qualifying 200-yard medley relay earned the best preliminary time Thursday, with McKenzie Vogel, Mya Thompson, Ayanna Thompson and Macy Green clocking in at 1 minute, 55.49 seconds. The time between them and South Vermillion was 4.51 seconds, but the schools didn’t swim in the same heat.
“Two of our kids didn’t suit up in speed suits, either. So we’ve got a little bit more to go for,” Twin Lakes head coach Kerry Vogel said.
He also noted past success and reputation isn’t necessarily what they are racing against.
“I’m sure it’s something they look at, but it’s never been the same team (over the years),” Vogel said. “We’ve got two new kids in it this year. We’ve never sat and talked about the streak — we’ve talked more about breaking the school record, and we’re a couple seconds away from that.”
McKenzie Vogel also claimed the top preliminary times in the 200 individual medley (2:19.94) and 100 backstroke (1:01.31), allowing her to reach the finals in those events. She has a 6-0 combined mark in the sectional finals.
“McKenzie can possibly go for eight in a row, win those both four times as an individual,” her father said. “You don’t see that very often. I know she has more goals in mind, if she gets back down to state.”
Ayanna Thompson bested younger sister Mya by less than half a second for the top time in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.18-1:11.67). Mya was seeded first and Ayanna third, and they swam in the same preliminary heat.
“It was fortunate for us that they were seeded high, and swam against each other in the same heat,” coach Vogel said. “They both had personal best times.”
Twin Lakes also claimed a runner-up prelim time in the 400 freestyle relay (Ayanna, Mya, Vogel, Danielle D’Andrea; 4:06.71). D’Andrea was third in the 500 freestyle (5:51.66) and fourth in the 200 (2:09.52), while Ayanna was third in the 100 butterfly (1:05.32). Mya was fourth in the 500 (5:52.87).
The 200 freestyle relay (D’Andrea, Abbi Burns, Stella Roth and Green also qualified for the finals, with a preliminary time of 1:50.59 and in third place. Burns also qualified for the finals in the 200 IM (eighth, 2:41.61), while Madi Green qualified for the finals in the 100 backstroke (1:08.9).
Madi Green was 10th in the 200 IM (2:43.51), while Abby MIlligan was ninth in the 100 freestyle (1:03.67), two-plus seconds off eighth place. Burns was 11th in the 500 (6:26.96).
“I have to commend the girls,” coach Vogel said. “They swam tremendously (Thursday), the best we’ve seen them swim all season. But our biggest competitor, Southmont, also swam so well.”
Senior Kaylan Howard (200 freestyle, 18th, 2:30.68; 100 breastroke, 20th, 1:29.96) swam her last races for the Indians, as did several other underclassmen for this season.
The Crawfordsville Sectional finals begin at 1 p.m. The diving competition begins at 9 a.m. Meet results can be found live on the MeetMobile app.
“Prelims are one thing — it’s great we set us up in a position where we can get after it, but the finals are a different thing,” coach Vogel said. “Time will tell, I guess. They give us a lane, we’ll have a race.”