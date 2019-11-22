Twin Lakes’ girls swim team opened the season with a bang, collecting a 124-61 dual meet victory at Kankakee Valley on Thursday. The Indians won 10 of 11 events, sweeping the top three spots in the 100-yard backstroke (Ayanna Thompson, Madi Miller, Mallory VanDoren) and top-2 in the 200 freestyle (McKenzie Vogel, Abbi Burns) and 50 free (Macy Green, Danielle D'Andrea).
Other winners included the 200 medley relay (D'Andrea, Vogel, Stella Roth, Abigail Milligan), the 200 free relay (Ayanna Thompson, D'Andrea, Mya Thompson, Green), the 400 free relay (Ayanna Thompson, Vogel, Mya Thompson, Milligan), the 200 individual medley (Mya Thompson), 100 butterfly (Mya Thompson), 100 free (Ayanna Thompson), 500 free (Vogel) and 100 breaststroke (D/Andrea).
Green placed second in the 1-meter dive, while Karstin McCloskey placed third.
Basketball
Twin Lakes basketball program will host a skills clinic for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade from 6-8 p.m. tonight. Three-point shooting contests and player autographs and pictures will also be a part of the event.
Posters will be available for purchase.
Girls Basketball
Winamac 41, North White 37
The Vikings came up a couple buckets short of a win Thursday in Winamac. North White (2-2) trailed by four (20-16) at halftime, but couldn’t overcome 32 percent shooting from the field or a 13 percent effort (1 for 8) from beyond the arc.
Olivia Allen scored eight points to lead the Vikings, while Hannah Cosgray and Taylor VanWinkle each added seven. Tessa Robertson grabbed a team-high six rebounds and Allen added three steals, two assists and a block.
Central Catholic 64, Twin Lakes 41
Lucy Mowery scored 14 points and Evelyn Scharer added 11, but the Knights scored 22 in the opening frame and hit seven 3-pointers to earn the win in the opening round of the Franciscan Health Care Hoops Classic on Tuesday in West Lafayette.
Scharer grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for Twin Lakes (2-3), which also saw Mowery grab six rebounds and block two shots. Hannah Hodgen also grabbed seven boards and netted eight points.
North White 46, Rensselaer Central 45
Olivia Allen scored nearly half her team’s points Tuesday in Rensselaer, hitting 7 of 14 shots from the field and 8 of 9 foul shots for 22 points. She added four steals and two assists, and Lynzi Heimlich snared six thefts and five rebounds to go with seven points.
The Vikings led by two at the half, but were down 37-35 after three. An 11-point fourth stanza allowed them to pull out the win.
Tri-County 58, Attica 27
Emma Michal scored 23 points and grabbed four steals and Myah Alberts contributed 13 points and five rebounds Tuesday in Attica.
Autumn Ross collected a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Brynn Warren chipped in eight points, seven assists and three steals.
Wrestling
Benton Central 57, North White 24
Anthony Ball scored a pinfall to to kick-start a run of four Vikings victories in five matches at the upper weights on Tuesday in Oxford.
Ball picked up a pin with 40 seconds left in the second period at 170 pounds, and Devon Pezel (182) and Colton DeVries (220) also earned second-period pins. Chantz Dillon garnered a forfeit win.