Reaction was mixed.
The feeling all night was one of control, but it took the final announcement to set Twin Lakes’ girls swim team into a cheer.
The Indians bested Harrison, 97-89, during a dual meet Tuesday, leading from start to finish. Still, the victory marked Twin Lakes’ first win against the Raiders “since I’ve been here” with the program as a parent, according to head coach Kerry Vogel. Vogel has had multiple children swim at Twin Lakes, including current senior McKenzie Vogel.
The boys lost, 123-63.
“They’re a strong team, big team,” coach Vogel said of Harrison. “We knew this team was going to be good — a lot of our kids have known these kids over the years from swimming against them, or with them in club.
“I did the numbers (Tuesday before the meet), and it was going to be back and forth. We had to hold our events, make sure we got the wins where we needed them and expected them, and do great in the relays. We did that tonight, so I’m proud of them for that.”
The Indians won seven events and outpointed the Raiders in eight of 12. The 200-yard medley relay team won in 13.5 seconds to set the tone. Twin Lakes pushed ahead, 26-20, after the 200 individual medley and went 1-2-3 in the diving competition to accrue 13 points and take a 48-30 lead.
“I think a lot of people had really good times and that everyone tried really hard. That’s always good,” said Macy Green, who placed second in the diving competition with 150.65 points. “Especially with meets where its really close or we know they’re a hard team, it’s good to know (we can win). You can push yourself more and know that there’s more motivation.”
Stella Roth won the diving competition by a mere 1.2 points with a score of 151.85, while Madi Finn placed third (117.65). Green and Roth also went 2-3 in the 500 freestyle, where Twin Lakes picked up seven points by placing 2-3-4.
“Everybody was cheering, everybody was swimming their hardest, doing what they could,” said Mya Thompson, who won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and was a leg of the 200 medley relay.
“We came in thinking it was going to be a hard meet because of the numbers, but we came out strong and did well with great times.”
McKenzie Vogel won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle and swam a leg of the 200 medley relay, and Ayanna Thompson won the 100 breaststroke and swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay. Coach Vogel did some mixing and matching of the relays, and Twin Lakes came away with one win and two runner-ups.
“We have kids that are fairly similar that we can mix and match a little bit. With me seeing (Harrison’s conference times) last week, I knew a little bit more about them and could gauge things,” he said. “We had some kids that could make up a little time by swimming maybe a breaststroke instead of a fly to make up a few seconds here and there. It paid off.”
The girls held a 57-37 advantage after the 100 butterfly. It was thinned to 74-66 at one point, but Mya Thompson led a 1-2-6 finish in the 100 backstroke for an 84-72 team score, and it didn’t reach single digits again until the meet ended.
Twin Lakes is at the Hoosier Conference meet today at the University of Purdue natatorium.
“It’s going to be tough because most of the teams are going to be tapered and suited up, and we aren’t,” Mya Thompson said. “We’re going to come in there like (it’s) a regular meet. So it will be tough, but I expect us to do well.”
The Indians have a couple No. 1 seeds and a handful of top-3 seeds. Coach Vogel, though, concurred with Thompson.
“The thing we’ll run into is conference teams we haven’t seen this year, and teams that are in the Carmel sectional. With perennial state power Carmel in your sectional, the conference meet becomes their sectional, in a sense,” he said. “They’re going to come in there tapered, suited up and balanced probably. So we’re just going to go in there and compete and see what comes out in the end.”
Totten’s two wins pace boys team
Freshman Aidan Totten won the 50 (23.67) and 100 freestyle (53.88) races and Jordan Lehocky won the 500 freestyle by more than 12 seconds to account for 18 of the team’s 63 points.
“They had a bigger team than us, a way bigger team,” Lehocky said. “But life is like a bull. You ride it, or it rides you.”
The Indians claimed a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay and a pair of silvers from Hunter Bick (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke). Lehocky noted “we had a bunch of people break PRs” and coach Vogel said, “the moral was pretty good” after the meet.
“We knew we were outnumbered,” he added. “But they did a good job, had a lot of good races.”