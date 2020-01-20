WEST LAFAYETTE — There were shouts and cheers, and a high-five or two.
And that was before Macy Green came back to the Twin Lakes’ team area, where she was embraced by several other teammates after anchoring the 200-yard medley relay to a victory that opened the 2020 Hoosier Conference Championships and set the tone for Twin Lakes to place fourth on the girls side of the meet.
The Indians girls scored 244 points, 19 ahead of Tipton. The boys placed eighth with 119 points.
Green, a sophomore, spent roughly an hour or so participating in the diving portion of the meet — and spent most of her day shuttling back and forth between the diving competition and her swimming duties. She was assigned the freestyle, or anchor leg of the medley relay, and watched as teammate McKenzie Vogel opened with the backstroke and gave her team a second-plus lead over Northwestern. The margin was thinned during the second leg, in which Mya Thompson swam the breaststroke, but older sister Ayanna opened it back up to roughly a second during her butterfly leg.
Green hit the water and recorded a personal-best 50-meter freestyle time of 26.96 seconds and Twin Lakes’ final time was 1 minute, 55.85 seconds — 0.35 seconds faster than the Tigers.
“It felt good,” Green said Monday of her leg. “The rest of the team is really good, so it’s … I don’t have to go really fast because they get me ahead. It’s a good group of people.”
Green grinned and blushed, while Vogel stifled a cheerful laugh.
“Macy did very well,” she said. “It was fun; it’s a good relay team. We all boost each other up, so it makes it even better.
“It got the energy flowing through the team.”
Split times were 27.99 for Vogel, 32.05 for Mya Thompson and 28.85 for Ayanna Thompson. Head coach Kerry Vogel noted three of the four legs — McKenzie, Ayanna and Green — were season PRs.
“So you combine those three together, that’s what got the win. It was great for them,” he added. “It’s great the girls team was able to win the relay — we haven’t done that in a long time here, so it was a good confidence booster.”
McKenzie Vogel later won the 100 backstroke and was runner-up in the 200 individual medley to lead a contingent of top-8 placers. She had the top seed in the IM, and led Hamilton Heights’ Cylie Starr through the opening two legs. Starr, however, was tapered and in a speed suit, and made up ground in the final two legs to beat Vogel by nine-tenths of a second (2:15.94-2:16.03).
“It was my best time all season, and I took it out the way I should have,” McKenzie said. “I need to work on my back half, which will get me to where I need to be. I’m not too upset with the race. It’s not too big of a deal.”
She led Northwestern’s Catherine Bath by nearly a full second after 50 yards in the 100 backstroke and added another tenth in the second 50 to win by almost two seconds with a time of 1:00.31. Bath came in at 1:02.06.
“I think we did pretty well throughout the meet. (There are) little things to work on before sectionals,” McKenzie said. “I thought it was a good morale booster for the team. We had a lot of best times out there.”
Mya Thompson placed third in the 100 backstroke, eeking out the bronze by one-tenth of a second in a time of 1:05.78. The sophomore also placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.37), missing third by 0.17 seconds and taking fourth by more than two seconds. Thompson also garnered another bronze medal when the 200 freestyle relay clocked a time of 4:00.04 — 0.36 seconds faster than Northwestern. Vogel, older sister Ayanna and Danielle D’Andrea were also in on the third-place finish.
D’Andrea reached the podium in the 200 freestyle (seventh, 2:16.07) and was ninth in the 500 (6:10.23). Ayanna joined Mya in the 100 breaststroke, placing sixth in 1:16.15, and reached the podium in the 100 fly (1:08.86). The final two podium spots, seventh and eighth, were separated by two-hundredths of a second. Ninth place was five-hundredths behind Ayanna’s time (1:08.91).
“I think it was a good practice meet for sectionals, so people could see how it is, kinda have that experience.” Green said.
Added McKenzie, “Especially with the multiple heats, because you build in more time to get ready for those events.”
Having multiple heats and a full 11-round dive competition aided Madi Finn, Green, Stella Roth and Jaylen Roush, who shuttled between the diving area and the pool.
“You had to focus on the dive, but give yourself enough time to get to your event, and then back,” Green said. “It was a lot of multitasking, which I’m not good at.”
Green scored 225.35 points to place 11th in diving. Roth scored 260.8 points to place eighth, and reached the podium by one-tenth of a point.
“It’s the first 11-dive meet they participate in, and when we go to sectionals, (they go 11 rounds),” coach Vogel said. “It was the first time for them to get the chance to analyze the dives, the sequence, the length of the competition. That was a great chance for them to try that out.”
Green also anchored the 200 freestyle relay that placed sixth.
Team effort guides boys to eighth
The Indians reached the podium in all three relays, placing eighth in each and earning a pair of ribbons for Hunter Bick, Cayden Dunbar, Jordan Lehocky, Aidan Totten and Cody Trahin. Twin Lakes time in the 200 medley was 1:54.83, 0.83 seconds behind seventh. Its time in the 200 freestyle was 1:48.4, 0.46 behind seventh. Its time in the 400 freestyle was 3:51.72.
Cooper Cote and Roush were also legs on the 200 freestyle relay.
“Pretty good for not being the biggest team, and not having speed suits or being tapered, either,” Colby Koppelmann said. “I don’t think there was anything that surprised me on the boys side. Maybe we did a little better than I thought.”
Twin Lakes didn’t reach the podium individually, but claimed ninth place in two races — the 50 free (Totten, 23.89) and the 100 fly (Bick, 1:00.61). Roush also placed ninth in diving with 231.95 points.
“Diving could have gone better,” Roush said of the Indians’ quartet, though they placed two boys and two girls in the top 12. “Our forms weren’t as good as (other divers), so we need to work on that.”
As for shuttling back and forth, Roush felt “it wasn’t really that bad — there were so many divers I had time to cool down.”