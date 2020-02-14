One would think it easy.
Twin Lakes brought back three-fourths of its perennial state-qualifying 200-yard medley relay team as the season opened. All three — Danielle D’Andrea, Ayanna Thompson and McKenzie Vogel — were also seniors, which perhaps gave way to an expectation that they’d just find one person to slot in for the departed Emma Lamb and away they’d go.
Things aren’t always that simple.
Head coach Kerry Vogel and assistant Lisa — the husband-wife combination who is also McKenzie’s parents — put out a couple lineups through the season, even mixing and matching as late as a Jan. 18 dual meet in an effort to find the best combination.
The group seemed to settle when the quartet of Macy Green, Ayanna, Mya Thompson and Vogel put forth two good swims in the span of four days — winning a dual-meet race and then the Hoosier Conference relay in one minute, 54.83 seconds.
Freshman and sophomore year, McKenzie was the backstroker, D’Andrea was the breaststroker, Ayanna was the butterflier and Amy Lyons was the freestyler. Last year in the postseason, D’Andrea was the backstroker, Ayanna did the breaststroke, Vogel did the fly and Emma Lamb was the freestyler.
When this postseason came around, Vogel moved back to the backstroke and Ayanna moved back to the butterfly. Mya took over the breaststroke, and Macy Green became the freestyler. That group swam Friday night in the all-class preliminaries, while Vogel (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Mya (100 breaststroke) also had preliminary races to swim as well. Results were not available as of newspaper press time.
“Bringing Mya in allowed me to go back to my fly, which I excel at, (and) Kenzie being able to go back to her back(stroke), which honestly, she excels at,” Ayanna said. “Mya had the breaststroke, and Macy came out of nowhere and just kicked butt. She really — we couldn’t have gotten the record without her.”
Added coach Vogel: “Macy is a 50 freer. … She has the best 50 free time of everyone else and has gotten better as the season came along. She had an incredible split time in the prelims, and noted she could do better after the finals.”
Asked if she felt intimidated joining the group, Green held up her thumb and forefinger inches apart, as if to say a little bit.
“All these people are very fast, and I was like, ‘What if I don’t do very good?’” Green said.
Interrupted Ayanna, “We said, ‘Well, let’s do good.””
“Just getting to know them and like all the positive energy (they have), it made me want to work harder and harder to get to where we are,” Green said of her transition with the group. Her time in the 50 freestyle at the Crawfordsville Sectional was 28.01 seconds, but her medley relay split time was 27.09.
Mya, the freshman, believed she fit right in with the group. She’s swam with or adjacent to the two seniors most of her life, and one of them is her sister.
“You needed me,” Mya joked two days after the group set a new school record — then immediately surrendered as Ayanna glared. “I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”
The rest of the splits were 26.75 (Vogel, backstroke), 31.42 (Mya, breaststroke) and 27.88 (Ayanna, breaststroke).
“That’s what they were after, and all they talked about day of, ‘We’re going to break this record, so you might as well be ready for it,’” coach Vogel said. “I was like, ‘I hope you guys do.’ They went out and swam a good race and broke it. Now the talk is to break it again at state, make it untouchable.”
The group concurred. Mya Thompson and Green jokingly vowed not to breathe during their state-meet heat in an effort to help that cause. Their banter speaks to how close the quartet has become.
“I feel like we’re a lot closer and it was a lot more fun,” McKenzie said. “I feel like us together wanted to break that record more than what we have in the past. We’ve said we wanted to break it in the past, but I didn’t feel like it was ‘this’ energy.”
McKenzie also swam in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley in her final state meet. She was ambivalent in the past about reaching the finals of each race, but a last opportunity does something to an athlete’s mindset.
“I talked to one of my old friends I used to swim with,” she said. “We talked about how ‘It is your senior year’ and it’s it after that. There’s this thing we call ‘senior fast,’ and I guess I’m close to making it. That’s been my goal in the backstroke.”
Mya is also in the 100 breaststroke at state, the result of her beating out Ayanna by one-hundredth of a second in the sectional final. Ayanna grew animated when discussing that race, with nary a hint of jealousy.
“This was my favorite season, by far,” Ayanna said. “Breaking this record and swimming at the sectional with my sister meant a lot to me.”
Mya said “Me, too,” and they laughed.
Standing as a group, McKenzie instinctively reached out to bump fists with Green. “Besties,” she said softly.
Added Green, “Looking back at all the memories with everyone — honestly, that’s the best part. Winning is fun, too, but you remember (the other things) more. I feel like I’ve made a lot of memories.”