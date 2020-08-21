Boom goes the goal-scoring.
In an offensive explosion that eclipsed the team’s scoring from the 2019 season, Twin Lakes’ girls soccer team beat Rossville, 10-0, on Thursday in Rossville.
Senior Haley Beach collected a hat trick and an assist while Karstin McCloskey and Ella McNulty each contributed two goals and an assist. Jillian Bowman, Kaitlyn Lucas and Lizbeth Santiago-Rodriguez each chipped in a goal; Bowman added an assist.
Marisol Benitez (one save) and Courtney Burns (four saves) each spent a half in goal. The Indians (1-1) took four corner kicks and 38 shots on goal.
Victory Christian Academy 7, North White 0
The Vikings trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but allowed six second-half goals in its season opener in Valparaiso on Thursday.
Volleyball
Frontier 3, West Central 0
The Falcons earned a season- and Midwest Conference-opening road win by a 25-10, 25-7, 25-21 score Thursday in Francesville.
Freshman Emma Segal had 15 kills for Frontier (1-0, 1-0), while Camy Clapper contributed 10 aces and three kills. Olivia Newcom added five kills, two blocks and an ace.
Benton Central 3, North White 0
The Vikings (2-2) fell, 25-14, 25-20, 25-8, in Oxford on Thursday. Lynzi Heimlich (nine kills) and Kinsey Westerhouse (five kills) registered 14 of the team’s 19 kills. Heimlich added two blocks and four assists, while Westerhouse added seven assists.
Caitlyn Conn collected 11 digs and an ace.
Lewis Cass 3, Twin Lakes 1
The Indians took the first set but could not capitalize on that win and fell, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20 on Thursday in Walton.
Maddie Putman collected six kills and three blocks for Twin Lakes (1-5, 0-1 Hoosier Conference), while Kora Pass added five kills and four blocks.
Emma Need garnered 20 assists and added five kills and three aces. Defensive specialist Alaina Wolfe picked up 28 digs and three aces.