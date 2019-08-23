The score is only one aspect.
That was the message Twin Lakes’ girls soccer team rallied around Thursday after it fell, 5-1, to Rossville to open the season.
Consider: The program played without head coach Roger DeLosh, who attended to personal business. The Indians were also without junior defender Haley Beach, serving a red-card suspension from the previous season. And it is still young and inexperienced.
“It gives us a chance to see what we need to work on still,” assistant coach Renee Clark said. “All of our girls went out originally with all their heart. That’s all we ask for as coaches.”
The match started off with a bang, in the hosts’ favor. Making her way into the outer box from the right side, Annette Aragon forced Rossville goalkeeper Sam Malone to close in on her, then lofted a ball over Malone’s head toward the goal.
It hit off a Hornets defender and bounced in the goalbox. In that moment, Twin Lakes senior forward Zoe McNulty poked at it and the ball found its way into the net for a 1-0 two seconds into the match’s second minute.
Rossville quickly turned the tables from there. The Hornets equalized in the 21st minute, then added another goal seven minutes later for a 2-1 lead. Rossville chipped in another shot for a 3-1 halftime score, and added two in the second half for the match’s final.
Jayden Emenheiser and Jayla Rosen scored twice for Rossville, which took 26 shots on goal and eight corner kicks.
Twin Lakes garnered two corner kicks and one shot on goal. Courtney Burns made 18 saves in goal for the Indians.
“I think it was a good game, and a good eye-opener on what we need to work on,” Clark said.
Twin Lakes hosts Western on Monday and North White on Tuesday.