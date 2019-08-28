It was a needed breakthrough.
On a day to memorialize a tragic event, Twin Lakes girls soccer team beat North White, 4-0, to break into the win column for the first time this season.
Jillian Bowman, Ella McNulty, Zoe McNulty and Lizbeth Santiago-Rodriguez each scored as Twin Lakes (1-2) put close to 25 shots on goal. The team and school dedicated two benches in honor of Faith “Elise” Dold and Anahi Garcia, who passed away last December as the result of a tragic motor vehicle accident.
More in-depth stories about the game and the dedication ceremony will appear later in the week.
Boys Soccer
Twin Lakes 5, Winamac 0
Angel Aguilar scored a pair of goals and chipped in an assist as the Indians beat the Warriors in Winamac. John Hernandez, Anthony Ocampo and Eric Santiago each added a goal while Alex Martinez and Luis Quintanilla contributed an assist apiece.
Cyrus Allen made four saves, while Wesley Kennington made one for Twin Lakes (2-1).
Cross-Country
Simmons paces Frontier boys to win
Senior Branden Simmons won the Clinton Prairie 4-Way Invitational on Tuesday and paced the Falcons to a team win as well. Frontier scored 28 points to best host Clinton Prairie, Tipton and Delphi.
Thomas Tullius placed fourth, Coby Ingersoll placed fifth and Chase Harner placed seventh to give Frontier four runners in the top 10.
Arthur Zarse placed 11th.to round out the scoring.
The girls placed second with 50 points, eight behind Tipton. Courtney Gutwein was third, with Emma Blissett fifth and Campbell Pekny ninth overall. Emi Frier placed 13th and Alea Reagan rounded out the scoring in 20th place.
Girls Golf
Seeger 203, Tri-County 208
On Tuesday at Pine View Golf Course in Monticello, the Cavaliers came up short by five strokes. Ashley Siegfried shot a 48 and Anna Pilotte carded a 50 for Tri-County (2-4).
Volleyball
Twin Lakes 3, Rossville 2
The Indians see-sawed through a 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10 victory in Rossville on Tuesday.