Eventually, things would settle down. History proved that.
Things did settle down on the pitch Tuesday for Twin Lakes, and the girls soccer team put enough together to claim its first win of the season, a 4-0 victory against North White, White County’s other girls soccer program.
Prior to the match, the school held a ceremony for a pair of benches dedicated to two former players, Faith “Elise” Dold and Anahi Garcia. The pair died in a multi-vehicle accident in December; Garcia was a senior and Dodl would have been one this season.
“Getting into game mode was kind of hard,” junior defender Haley Beach said. “It was a little bit hard to get our mindset back in. I think once we realized, ‘We’re doing this for them, we love them,’ we settled down.”
Twin Lakes put four shots on goal in the first few minutes, but all were over the crossbar. The Indians (1-2) forced Kamisha Jordan to make her first save around the 12th minute, and another Zoe McNulty shot hit the crossbar and ricocheted back onto the field a minute later.
The breakthrough happened in the 16th minute. After Jordan got her hands on a shot, Ella McNulty pounced on the rebound attempt and put it away for the game-winner. Twin Lakes spent most of the next 15 minutes putting shots on goal, trying to move the ball upfield or earning fouls, but breached the scoreline again in the 31st. Junior midfielder Lizbeth Santiago-Garcia found herself with the ball, and dribbled in from the penalty area toward the goalbox. She pushed one past Jordan for the 2-0 lead.
“They did really well,” assistant coach Renee Clark said. “We talked about it — don’t go out expecting to win, go out playing like they are the hardest team you’re facing. They really gave that effort in the first half.”
Two minutes later, Zoe McNulty got her name in the scorebook off a pass from Annette Aragon. Twin Lakes went into halftime with a 3-0 lead.
Jordan made four saves as the Indians put double-digit shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. Though there were communication issues at times, players noted the showing was much better than Monday’s 7-0 loss to Western and its season opener last week.
“I think we played better as a team, worked better as a team (today),” Zoe McNulty said. “We definitely have things to work on, but we worked better with communication and being a team.”
Added Beach, “This game showed us how we can plan if we communicate. The past two games, we haven’t really been talking. Especially (Monday) night.”
North White (0-2) switched goalkeepers at halftime, and Mackenzie Smolek made 10 saves to keep the home team in single digits. Jillian Bowman did boot a shot past Smolek in the 54th minute for the 4-0 final.
“I think it’s a good chance for all of us to realize what that (winning) feeling feels like,” Beach said. “We have a lot of underclassmen that haven’t played high school soccer, so this was a good opportunity to feel that, because it’s a driver. I know winning drives me.”
Clark and the players noted Tuesday’s match featured far less of everyone in red flying toward the ball as it moved around the field, and more cohesion and tactical play.
“I feel like this game, everyone finally understood their positions a little better,” Nolan said. “All the new girls that came in (and) have never played soccer before kinda have more of an idea of how we play.”