Practice makes perfect.
Twin Lakes practiced Wednesday evening on the front nine holes at Tippecanoe Country Club, then came back a day later to card a 194 and win a triangular against Hoosier Conference opponent Benton Central (222) and Pioneer (209).
“They each struggled for a few holes but always bounced back,” head coach Lacey Biczo said. “I think their expectations were set on their scores from practice, and it put them in a place, mentally, that made it hard for them to score tonight.”
Macie Rothrock led the way with a 47, while fellow senior Danielle D’Andrea shot a 48.
“Macie was very steady,” Biczo said. “She’s been working hard on her iron shots and it came together tonight.”
Averie Brandt shot a career-best 49, as well, to give the Indians three girls under 50. According to Biczo, Brandt’s swing work with course pro John Alexander “came together for her” during this round.
“Averie is a very coachable player,” the coach said. “She worked very hard tonight.”
Hadley Pell, Twin Lakes’ fourth senior, carded a 50 to complete the team scoring. Chloie Roth shot a 53 and Hayley Bolinger shot a 56.
Football
Burgess earns weekly recognition
Frontier football head coach Troy Burgess earned recognition for Week 2 of the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, now in its 20th year.
Burgess was named the Region 4 winner, and honorable mention for the weekly award, after Frontier's 30-22 win against North White. The award went to Warsaw's Bob Curtis.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division.
Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance. A panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state, selects the honorees.
Boys soccer
North White 2, Delphi 0
Kevin Garcia and Axcel Maravilla each scored and each had an assist from Iverson Rodas Cruz on Thursday in Monon as the Vikings (2-1-2) remained unbeaten at home. Diego Maravilla had four saves.
Girls Soccer
Twin Lakes drops two matches
The Indians (1-4) got goals from Annette Aragon and Zoe McNulty on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough in a 5-2 loss at North Montgomery. Courtney Burns made eight saves.
Twin Lakes (0-2 Hoosier Conference) put four shots on goal Wednesday, but couldn’t break through in a 3-0 loss to Benton Central in Oxford. Courtney Burns made 11 saves.
Volleyball
Rensselaer Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
The Indians (3-4, 0-1 Hoosier Conference) lost in four sets. Twin Lakes own the opener, 25-10, but dropped the next three, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 on Thursday in Rensselaer. Head coach Stephanie Thompson noted her team “made too many errors with serving and serve-receive.”
Frontier drops a pair of matches
The Falcons lost a pair this week, with Thursday’s road loss at Benton Central as the capper. Frontier (3-7) also lost to Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday in Chalmers.
On Tuesday, three Falcons — Payten Hunt, Alexis Johnson and Olivia Newcom — each had two kills to lead the team. Newcom added the Falcons' only ace, and both she and Abbie Carter combined for a block.
Camy Clapper accrued 12 digs. Johnson (four) and Carter (three) combined for seven assists.
North White drops a pair of matches
The Vikings lost a pair of road matches at Carroll (Tuesday) and at North Judson (Thursday). Each was a sweep for the home team.
Lynzi Heimlich collected 10 kills and 11 blocks for North White (3-4), while Kinsey Westerhouse added nine kills. Kali Raderstorf accrued nine aces and Caitlyn Conn collected 36 digs and seven aces.
Miscellaneous
Weather washed away most of Tuesday's county athletics
Several events involving White County teams were postponed because of inclement weather Tuesday.
Twin Lakes boys tennis and girls soccer games were postponed, as well as the boys soccer match at Rensselaer. North White's boys soccer match and cross-country triangular in Monon were also postponed.