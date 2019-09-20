Inauspicious starts. Solid finishes.
Consensus opinion was Thursday’s practice round — in the form of a triangular between Twin Lakes, Tri-County and Rensselaer Central — for Monday’s Twin Lakes Sectional went off relatively well, especially for a handful of White County golfers.
The Indians celebrated Senior Night by carding a 192 to beat both the Cavaliers (212) and Bombers (244). Three of Twin Lakes’ four seniors broke 50, with Hadley Pell following Monday’s team-high 42 with a 43 to earn medalist honors.
Both she and teammate Danielle D’Andrea (46) opened Thursday’s round with a triple-bogey on the No. 1 hole, but settled into a rhythm over the next couple holes. None of Twin Lakes’ quintet fared well on hole No. 1 — Macie Rothrock’s double-bogey was the best score — but the hole itself produced only four bogeys among the 15 golfers, with no one shooting par.
Pell rebounded to par holes No. 3, 4 and 6 on the swing back toward the clubhouse. For good measure, she birdied the par-5 No. 8 and par-4 No. 9
“It was a bad score on the first hole, and I was like, ‘Shoot, this is not how I want to start my last home match,’” she said. “My mom has said to me, for forever now, ‘Just keep with it. You play incredible when you just keep with it.’ And that’s what I decided to do, and it worked out for the best.”
Rothrock shot a 49, while Averie Brandt carded a 54 and Chloie Roth contributed a 55.
“The major thing we’ve been able to get toward for sectionals is knowing how to bounce back,” Pell said. “We may not score the best, but we know at this point how to help ourselves. How to — if a shot’s going right, (the) clubface is open. You know how to fix that.
“Knowing how to fix those certain shots, it all comes down to that.”
Twin Lakes head coach Lacey Biczo saw the same thing she’s seen the last couple times the Indians played their home course — slick, fast greens and pin placement led to putting miscues. And it’s seemingly affected most of the field, not just her team.
“Lots of putting errors, tricky pin placement. Which is good practice, gets it out of their system before Monday,” she said. “Rocky starts for some, but they’ll figure it out.”
While she also battled with the greens, Tri-County’s Bailee LaCosse found a way to overcome it in carding a team-best and top-4 finish score of 48. She was one of the few to bogey No. 1 — in fact, three of the Cavaliers did — and basically played bogey golf, with a quadruple-bogey as her biggest ‘uh-oh’ on the card.
“Bailee played really well,” head coach Mark Legler said. “She putted really well, and that’s important on those greens.”
Asked what went right, LaCosse offered, “My putting and my drives. My drives literally went right, sometimes.”
She just missed sinking at least two mid-distance putts by mere inches as the ball pushed past the hole (No. 4) or lipped the cup (No. 1).
“You just have to get a feel for it before you start playing,” LaCosse said of her putting. “Go on the practice green, like I did, and do a bunch of putts.”
Anna Pilotte and Ashley Siegfried both shot 54s. Maddie Musser carded a 56 and Jazmine Culp shot a 60.
“I was mostly happy,” Leger said. “We’ve gotten a little better, but we’re going to need to get a lot better for Monday.”
Twin Lakes also knows Monday means everything, but came away feeling on the whole better after Thursday’s late round turned into a team huddle/hug just after the sun set.
“We needed that little confidence boost (today provided),” Pell said. “I think we’re all getting down there — we’re all realizing what it takes to get low scores. It’s what we needed as a confidence boost — one last go-round.”