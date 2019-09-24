All season, the greens at Tippecanoe Country Club have played fast and somewhat loose.
They were rolled Monday morning before the Twin Lakes Sectional, and were a large part in top-5 scores that started near the mid-80s and ended just under 100. While the host team played them all season and multiple Indians expressed confidence in knowledge of their speed was a bonus, the greens — and other factors — still seemingly bit the Indians at the sectional tournament.
Twin Lakes held a tenuous four-stroke lead at the turn over Lowell (195-199), but carded a 218 on the back nine while in a grouping with the Red Devils, North Newton and Kankakee Valley and fell out of contention for a team advancement spot when the sectional concluded.
The Indians carded a 413, and slipped to fifth overall. North Newton bested Lowell by one stroke, 394-395, as the Red Devils carded a 196 on the back half of the course.
“We wanted to motivate them and tell them, ‘Look we’re in this,’” Twin Lakes head coach Lacey Biczo said of speaking with her girls as they made the turn. “Danielle (D’Andrea) and Hadley (Pell) really took that to heart and went with it.
“There were a lot of girls on the other teams that played well on the back nine and they were able to follow through. It was a good competition, I think.”
Pell carded a 93, with a 44-49 split, to place third overall and claim one of three individual qualifying spots to Saturday’s Lafayette Jefferson Regional. She parred six holes, and bogeyed six others.
“It was filled with a lot of good things, and a lot of tough things,” Pell said of her round. “And I apparently managed to balance those, so I’m happy with myself.
“My drives were solid today. I was pleasantly surprised.”
Pell is the team’s No. 2 golfer, and D’Andrea is its No. 1. Pell admitted she knew of classmate and No. 3 golfer Macie Rothrock’s struggles, but only because she was in the group behind Rothrock and intermittently saw that group on a green.
“I saw (Macie) had a rough time, so I did know about that. Other than that, we usually like to keep (our scores) a big surprise until the end for everyone,” Pell said.
D’Andrea parred six holes as well, and bogeyed three, while posting a 47-48 split.
“They played really well, played the course well and stuck with it, were able to get by,” Biczo said. “They had some challenging holes, but being able to battle on back nine, where it’s hard — they did well with that.”
Twin Lakes’ final senior, Averie Brandt, shot a 112. Sophomore Chloie Roth shot a 113 to conclude the team scoring. Rothrock shot a 131.
D’Andrea and Pell tee off at 11 and 11:16 a.m., respectively, Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Club in Battle Ground.
“It means a whole lot, especially as seniors. I think there were times we were like, ‘We’re not sure if we’re going to get here’ or ‘Yeah, we will get here,’” Pell said. “It was definitely a roller-coaster on that feeling, and knowing we were able to get there makes us feel really good.”
Tri-County’s Siegfried reaches playoff
“It’s funny,” Tri-County’s Ashley Siegfried mused as she walked back to the clubhouse, pushing her golf cart. “Our scores were exactly opposite from the first time.”
Siegfried and Pioneer’s Anna Parsley found themselves entrenched in an individual playoff Monday during the Twin Lakes Sectional to determine the final advancement from the sectional round to the Lafayette Jefferson Regional this Saturday. The pair both carded a 99 while playing their regulation round together, and the playoff was going to be on the No. 1 hole.
Siegfried carded a four on the hole when the pair teed off nearly fiver hours earlier, while Parsley collected a six. In addition, Parlsey admitted she was shaking before the playoff hole as the pair chatted because Siegfried’s strength Monday was her driver off the tee.
It was again in the playoff for the Cavaliers senior — except instead of going straight down the fairway, Siegfried’s drive flew wide right and landed well off intended target. Parsley, meanwhile, reached the green in two clean shots. That led to a two-putt and a four.
After her rough tee shot, Siegfried needed three shots to get onto the green — which all but ended the senior’s career. She finished up her hole, shook hands with Parsley — a fellow Class of 2020 athlete — and spent the next few minutes rotating between soft tears and laughing with Parsley and a couple Cavaliers teammates who walked the playoff hole.
Siegfried garnered two pars and a birdie during her regulation round to lead Tri-County, which shot a 426 and placed sixth among the 10 schools.
“I hit my ball so straight today … I had really good drives,” she said. “It gave me a bigger chance, a bigger opportunity — my drives did. I was following through, not rolling my hands over (or) opening up too much.”
Added Cavaliers head coach Mark Legler, “She came up a little short in the playoff, but I was very proud of her 99.”
Anna Pilotte shot a career-best 18-hole 106, while Bailee LaCosse shot a 107, with a par on the No. 7 hole. All three seniors will move on.
“I was very proud of our girls' efforts, and happy with the results. The greens were very fast, and that kept all the scores up a little,” Legler said. “Not our best, but under the conditions I was happy with that. It looked like most of the scores were five to eight strokes higher per player than most were expecting.”
Jasmine Culp shot a 114, and Maddie Musser carded a 124.
At the end of their rounds — and then, the playoff — Legler made sure to hug all three seniors. Tri-County restarted its golf program in large part because of the senior class three years ago. Siegfried said she’ll always have the game.
“This isn’t the end of me playing golf, even if I do or don’t play college golf,” she said. “I can just play for fun — I know I’m going to keep going.”