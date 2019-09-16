Emotion, perhaps tinged with panic.
Definitely a few deep breaths.
A conference ensued, and somehow things got back on track.
Twin Lakes senior and No. 1 golfer Danielle D’Andrea walked off the No. 9 green Saturday at Tippecanoe Country Club visibly upset. She was destined for a solid front-nine 43 on her home course, and reached the green in two shots, coming within a few feet of the cup on her approach.
Then, seemingly, disaster.
Her par putt lipped out. Then a second putt lipped. When it was over, D’Andrea slowly trudged toward Twin Lakes head coach Lacey Biczo and assistant coach Shannon Gardiner, lips pursed and emotion in her eyes. She four-putted the hole — her second of the front nine — and had a 46.
Nine holes later, D’Andrea walked off the 18th green to applause from her coaches. She registered a 43 on the back nine and finished with an 89 to place fifth at the Hoosier Conference meet and earn All-Conference honors.
“By this point, playing so long, I realize the front and the back nine are two different, completely different challenges,” D’Andrea said. “I've had (matches) where I shoot a 41 and turn around and shoot a 53. So I understand that the only thing that can change your game is your mindset.
“I was hitting OK, I was just having really bad putts. I'm like, 'Well, if I can fix that, my game can be good.' I just tried to focus on every hole, what I needed to do to get in the hole in as few strokes as possible.”
The No. 9 hole wreaked havoc on the 45-girl field Saturday. The pin placement was close to the front of the green, where a slight downslope exists. In the field Saturday, just three players parred the hole, and just 16 shot bogey or better. Hoosier Conference champion Tipton (356) registered three bogeys, while runner-up Northwestern (375) carded two.
Only third-place West Lafayette (393) had all five golfers at bogey or better, with one par.
“They were hard today, but nothing crazy,” D’Andrea said of the greens. “They were fast, and there were challenging pin positions. Which is good — everyone has the same challenge. It's not like anybody has an advantage with that, not even us.
“I'd say that's the only place where we're equally matched with everybody else (on this course). We never know where the pin is going to be.”
D’Andrea parred six holes in her round in being the only Twin Lakes golfer to break 100. The Indians carded a 408 to place sixth.
“Everyone did well today battling the course,” Biczo said. “I saw some mental toughness out there and that is what I wanted to see. The girls set expectations on themselves for a great round because this is our home course. We play this course daily and we know where the trouble is. But, when it comes down to it, every day is a different day.”
Macie Rothrock shot a 103, with a 48-55 front-back split, and Hadley Pell shot a 107. Her round was punctuated by a par on the No. 9 hole that vexed roughly 65 percent of the field.
“When you play a match, it changes things,” Biczo said. “I was really pleased with Hadley and Macie. I know they didn’t shoot like they wanted to, but they didn’t give up.”
Chloie Roth and Averie Brandt shot a 109 and 110, respectively. Roth’s split was a 55-54, and Brandt’s was 54-56.
“It's easy to be disappointed in yourself when you shoot a certain score, or when you know you can (at other times),” D’Andrea said. “I can estimate what I'm going to get on the front nine before I even play the last hole. But when I putt like that, which I never do, it's just hard.”
Twin Lakes gets one more practice round, in essence, with a triangular Thursday against Rensselaer Central, which shot a 477 Saturday, and Tri-County. The Indians host the sectional round at 9 a.m. next Monday.