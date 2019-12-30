Twin Lakes and Carroll’s girls basketball teams reversed roles in the fifth-place game of the Twin Lakes Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Earlier in the season, Twin Lakes (7-7) let a big lead slip away as the Cougars (10-6) claimed a 30-20 on Nov. 13 in Flora. On Saturday in Monticello, Twin Lakes avenged that loss with a 47-36 win after it trailed 25-14 early in the third quarter.
“I guess we started putting the ball in the basket a little better. In the third quarter, we went to our full court press and put it on soft to try to make them make some mistakes,” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said. “I thought we were able to get some mistakes out of them and we were able to translate that into some transition points. That was huge.”
Three 3-pointers from Hannah Hodgen and six points from Lucy Mowery propelled Twin Lakes (7-7) to a 32-29 advantage. The Indians continued that run by outscoring Carroll 24-4 over an eight-minute span.
“Lucy going 8 for 8 from the line was big and Hannah hitting those two threes to put us up after two turnovers by Carroll was tremendous,” Bowsman added. “Once we got that lead it gave us a big shot of confidence and we were able to finish.”
The Cougars’ struggles compounded when Twin Lakes turned up the pressure, according to assistant coach Dave Falkenberg.
“I think their press just sped us a little bit. It wasn’t intense pressure, but token pressure. We just lost our heads and couldn’t get it back,” Falkenberg said. “Twin Lakes got a lot of offensive rebounds and that’s what we couldn’t allow. Their ability to score off offensive rebounds and their token pressure was the difference in the game.”
Carroll had 15 turnovers and allowed Twin Lakes to grab 10 offensive rebounds.
Mowery, who was selected to the all-tournament team, scored a team-high 14 points. Hodgen added 13 while Evelyn Scharer contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.
Addison Ward had eight rebounds and four assists, but was held to just two points as Carroll deployed a box-and-one defense against the point guard. Twin Lakes shot just 19 percent from the field in the first half, but improved to 40 percent after halftime.
“Box-and-one is something we haven’t seen except for the other game against them,” Bowsman said. “It’s something that you have to have a feeling for and know that the person that is getting shadowed needs to be the one that helps get others open.
“It’s great to get two wins (in the tournament). We are young but this got us to .500 and we need to keep on getting better. We have another nine games to get better for sectionals.”
Twin Lakes 59, Logansport 46
Earlier in the day, the Indians used a 14-4 run to beat the Berries Logansport 59-46 in the consolation round.
Seven different Indians scored in the victory.
“Some days you come out and don’t play very well and that was the case (Friday). Today, we were able to come out and knock down some shots. Being able to do that relaxed us and gave us some much-needed confidence,” Bowsman said. “I felt like we attacked the basket offensively and got contributions up and down the roster.”
Five points by Ward to finish the first quarter gave Twin Lakes a 15-10 advantage that grew with a pair of 3-pointers from Hodgen and two quick baskets by Scharer.
“With young kids you play better when you play with confidence. Once shots started going down we started being more aggressive and again it always helps when your shots are going down,” Bowsman said.
Scharer had a game-high 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Mowery added 15 points and five boards while Ward contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Hodgen finished with eight points and seven boards.
Twin Lakes was hurt by 24 turnovers, but outrebounded the Berries, 53-29.
“I thought we did a better job of rebounding. Logansport didn’t have as much size as Rochester, but our girls did a better job of attacking the ball and going hard after rebounds,” Bowsman said.
Rochester 43, Twin Lakes 32
Rochester shot 29 percent in its opener, but the Zebras compensated for poor shooting by grabbing 31 offensive rebounds and forcing 22 Twin Lakes turnovers.
In the final game Friday, Rochester (9-4) used a 10-3 spurt to start the second quarter to seize control despite struggling from the field.
“They had 47 shots and had an awful lot second chances. It’s really hard to beat a team giving up that many second-chance opportunities and throw in our 22 turnovers,” Bowsman said. “Rochester was bigger than us and had the size, but they out-worked us, too.”
The Zebras outrebounded the Indians, 46-27.
“We were spectators. They would shoot the ball and we would turn and watch instead of getting in good position. You have to put a body into someone, and we didn’t do that very often,” Bowsman said.
Rochester’s Kaitlin Rogers had a game-high 14 points and 13 rebounds while Maci Brown added 10 points and five rebounds.
Twin Lakes trailed by 10 at halftime, and closed the gap to seven at the 4:28 mark in the third. It got no closer, as Ward picked up her fourth foul two possessions later and was forced the point guard to the bench and limiting Twin Lakes’ comeback hopes.
The Zebras’ trapping zone defense limited the Indians to only 31 shot attempts.
“I think we had a lot of unforced turnovers and made mistakes. We didn’t have good ball security tonight. If we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we would have more opportunities at the basket,” Bowsman said. “You aren’t going to beat a lot of teams with only 31 shots.”