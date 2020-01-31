Winamac’s physical defense and dominating effort on the boards thumped Twin Lakes on Thursday. The Warriors won, 38-18.
Winamac (14-10) had lost three of its last four games but held Twin Lakes (9-14) to five first half points on eight percent shooting.
The Indians, who have lost seven of eight games, were 2 for 23 from the field in the first half and 0 for 16 from 3-point range for the game.
“We switched a lot of defenses. I told (Twin Lakes head coach Brad) Bowsman that (Addison) Ward is a good player and we are going to practice the box-and-one against her so we can improve that defense for down the road,” Winamac head coach Kole Kroft said. “Our communication on defense was really good and that’s important because is there really anything I can say in the 25th game that they haven’t already heard over and over again.”
Bowsman felt his team did not respond well to Winamac’s strategy.
“We were all hesitant,” Bowsman said. “Their switching really confused our girls and we didn’t handle making changes offensively. We need to have a leader on the court that takes charge and gets us into the right offense to get us a better opportunity to get a good shot.
“I didn’t think we ever got into the right offense against the new defense that they were playing.”
Winamac also dominated the glass, outrebounding Twin Lakes 36-22 behind 12 boards from Maggie Smith and eight from Kendal Johnson.
“I thought we did phenomenal with our defensive rebounding and not giving them second-chance points when they were having trouble scoring,” Kroft said. “We’ve only lost two or three games all year, rebounding-wise, and our girls know that is a focus.”
Bowsman thought his team didn’t compete on the glass.
“Rebounding is just mindset. Our girls do not work to rebound,” he said. “We have some bigger girls, but we don’t use our bodies like we could.
“Until we learn how to be physical and want to get rebounds, we are going to struggle with that aspect of the game.”
The Warriors played well offensively after scoring just six points in the first quarter. Kroft said it was because they worked to solve Twin Lakes’ 3-2 defense.
“We talked about getting some more ball reversals, attacking the middle and finding girls who relocate,” Kroft said. “Our focusing on going to the basket really help open up the outside and we were able to knock down some threes that came within the offense.”
Johnson paced Winamac with 11 points while Hailey Sanders added 10.
The game was Senior Night for Twin Lakes seniors Gabi Lane and Lucy Mowery.
“It’s disappointing to play like that on Senior Night and you can see that in the girls’ faces. Some of the girls I thought played like the game was over after the first quarter,” Bowsman said. “We were just really tentative and not very aggressive. That happens with young teams, but I thought we took several steps backwards tonight.”