The wall was hit early, and the quarter was simply one to forget.
Lafayette Central Catholic dropped 15 points in the third quarter and put up 28 in the second half to beat Twin Lakes, 42-36, in a Hoosier Conference game Thursday.
The Indians (8-8, 3-3) led 22-16 on Gabi Lane’s runner in the lane, but the Knights (12-6, 1-2) tied the game at 22 on a 6-0 run. Lafayette Central Catholic continued the run with three more points for a 25-22 advantage.
As the Knights went on their 9-0 run, Twin Lakes missed five shots and turned the ball over six times.
“Our girls are playing heavy minutes, and with a lot of them helping out at the JV level I think we got a step behind in the third quarter,” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said. “CC did come out and put on a lot more pressure via presses and traps, and our girls just didn’t handle it well.”
Addison Ward hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to one, but LCC ended on a 4-0 spurt for a 29-24 lead after three frames. The Indians scored just four points in the stanza; they shot 1 for 10 from the field and committed 10 turnovers.
“I’m proud of the girls. We were down one player, and still trying to have a lot of underclassmen play a full JV game and a varsity game,” Bowsman said. “We just have to keep our composure and try to not panic when (other teams) put the pressure on.”
It was announced Friday that Twin Lakes discontinued its junior varsity season.
Hannah Hodgen later split a pair of free throws and Evelyn Scharer sank a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 36-32, but the Knights’ Karysn Cherry hit a 3 immediately to push their edge to seven.
Twin Lakes closed within 39-36 on a Lilly Foster basket with 2:09 left in the game, but didn’t get any closer. Central Catholic beat Twin Lakes, 64-41, on Nov. 19, and Bowsman was happy Thursday’s showing was much closer.
“I thought we played really hard,” Bowsman said. “We played with a lot of composure in the first half. The girls communicated a little bit better defensively than in the past, and them just being confident and taking shots was one thing I thought they did better most of the night.”
Hodgen scored 11 points to lead the home team, while Scharer contributed nine points and 12 rebounds while fighting foul trouble. Ward added nine points and five rebounds.
Twin Lakes committed 19 turnovers and shot just 29 percent from the field.