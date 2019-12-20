It was there.
Twin Lakes girls basketball team had the last shot Thursday, with freshman guard Addison Ward on the right side, just behind the 3-point line and the clock ticking down.
Suddenly she passed the ball to her right, where senior forward Lucy Mowery stood at the apex of the wing beyond the arc. Mowery was 1 for 3 from 3-point range against Clinton Prairie already, and was 4 for 23 on the season. She had a decision to make — try to drive, or throw up a 3.
She chose the latter.
The ball hit the back iron, and the buzzer went off just before teammate Hannah Hodgen could corral it for a putback attempt. The Gophers handed the Indians their second straight loss, 42-41.
“Probably wasn’t the best shot I could have taken,” Mowery said. “(The defender) came at me pretty hard. At the time, I thought I had a few more seconds left than I did.
“I could have easily drawn the foul and went to the line, maybe put us up. But it was just impulse, the shot.”
Head coach Brad Bowsman concurred, but was sympathetic toward his senior who chipped in eight points, two blocks and two rebounds while battling foul trouble.
“We had a shot at the basket, it just didn’t go in,” he said. “Could we have got maybe a better shot driving to the basket? Possibly.
“We were able to get down the court and get a shot, which is a big opportunity.”
He was more frustrated with the couple minutes that led to the final opportunity.
Ward knotted the contest at 40 on a fastbreak layup off a takeaway with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game. She then stole the ball, which led to Hodgen splitting a pair from the line for a 41-40 lead for Twin Lakes (5-6) with 2:03 on the clock.
During the next minute-plus of play, the Indians collected a steal, then a block and defensive rebound. But they also committed two turnovers, one of which led to a Kylee Maish layup and a 42-41 deficit with 1:10 left.
Twin Lakes’ 20th turnover led to a missed 3 from the Gophers (10-2), but the visitors snagged the rebound and played keep away. Clinton Prairie missed the front end of a one-and-one, setting the stage for Mowery’s final shot.
“We had an unfortunate turnover. We just have to have good ball security. We just lost the ball and gave it up, and they got the lead,” Bowsman said of the giveaway that led to the Gophers’ final points. “We had two big turnovers there in the last minute or so where we were up one, (then) down one. We can’t have that happen.”
The Indians trailed 13-4 after the opening quarter but stormed back, with Mowery’s 3 knotting the game at 15. From there, the score seesawed: Clinton Prairie led by more than three only once (32-26), and Twin Lakes never led by more than two — and rallied to lead 36-34 on Ward’s trey at the six-minute mark of the fourth.
Emma McKinney’s fifth 3 of the night gave the Gophers a 40-36edge, but Evelyn Scharer hit a jumper, and later Ward’s layup off a Scharer steal set things square and put into motion the final two and a half minutes.
“Our work ethic is good, and we’re coming into every game ready, knowing it’s constantly a hustle,” Mowery said. “The way we play, you’re not going to get a break. You need to hustle at all times. A lot of times we get into foul trouble because we are hustling. We’re doing the extra, we’re just being aggressive (about it).”
Twin Lakes committed 13 fouls, with Mowery and Scharer picking up four apiece. Bowsman lamented the high turnover count again, but added only eight came in the second half.
Ward scored 10, and Hodgen added nine. Scharer contributed eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Ward had five rebounds and five steals.
“I think we’ve developed and built on what we had,” Mowery said of the team’s progression. “I think we can only get better from here. From last week to this week (even), it’s already 10 times the improvement. Just in that short amount of time.”