RENSSELAER — No team in the Hoosier Conference fields a lineup as young as Twin Lakes.
The Indians start four freshmen and showcase eight on the varsity roster.
Twin Lakes also has one of the quickest teams in the league. But Rensselaer Central blanketed Twin Lakes’ ball-handlers with a suffocating defense Tuesday in a lopsided, 56-39 conference victory.
The Indians (8-10, 1-3 Hoosier) were held without a field goal in the first quarter to fall behind 18-3 and never recovered. They closed the gap to 24-16 on freshman Hannah Hodgen’s 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 14 seconds to go in the third quarter.
But the Bombers (10-6, 2-1) responded with three straight baskets — two by senior Lexi Healey and another by sophomore Abby Ahler — to reclaim a double-digit lead. The Indians never came closer than 11 the rest of the way.
Twin Lakes struggled to defend Rensselaer senior forward Sydney VanMeter, who used her 5 foot, 10 inch frame to knock down shots on the perimeter. She finished 6-of-15 from the floor and had a game-high 17 points with six rebounds.
Sophomore Jessie Ringen added 13 points, including eight in the first half. Ringen and Avree Cain had three assists and three steals apiece and Healey also had three steals.
The Indians got 16 points from Hodgen and 14 from freshman Evelyn Sharer, who hit 6-of-13 shots and added a game-high nine rebounds. Twin Lakes hit a collective 14-of-40 shots and committed 20 turnovers, with many of those coming in the halfcourt.
The Bombers hit 23 of 43 shots from the floor and held an opponent under 40 points for the fourth straight game.