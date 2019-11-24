WEST LAFAYETTE — Twin Lakes dodged two proverbial bullets Saturday during the seventh-place game of the 2019 Franciscan Health Girls Hoops Classic to beat Covington, 64-58, in overtime.
The victory broke a six-game tournament-losing streak for the Indians (3-4).
Trojan senior guard Reese Noble missed two free throws with 2.8 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 54. The foul shots came a possession after the Indians allowed Noble to tie the game on a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left.
The Indians followed Noble’s 3 with a turnover, which led to a Noble fastbreak.
“We have to make better decisions down the stretch. Covington needed a three and we didn’t get out on her,” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said. “We were there, but we weren’t there, and we have to do a better job of making (an opponent) do something than shoot the three to tie it.
“We have to be on the same page when we come down offensively with a tied game. We have to know what we are running and no one was running what I called. We caught a break with her missing both free throws.”
Covington’s Abby Swaney hit a 3 to start the extra session, but the Indians answered by outscoring the Trojans 10-1 over the rest of overtime. Twin Lakes won the game despite letting Covington (1-5) shoot nearly 58 percent from the field and 8 for 13 from behind the arc.
“We came out and hit some shots in overtime by running our offense to get us some easy shots,” Bowsman said. “We didn’t close out very well on their perimeter shooters and we did do a very good job of rotating defensively into help. They got some easy buckets because of it, but we survived.”
Evelyn Scharer paced the Indians, with 17 of her game-high 22 in the second half. She also had 11 rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 15 points and nine rebounds. She collected two double-doubles.
“I thought Evelyn got more aggressive and took the ball to the basket. It’s nice to see and she needs to keep getting more confidence,” Bowsman said.
Addison Ward added 15 points and Lucy Mowery finished with 14.
The win was less than 24 hours after Lafayette Jefferson junior guard Sanaa Cartledge had a triple-double in Lafayette Jefferson’s 63-50 win against the Indians during Friday’s FHHC consolation bracket loss. She finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 13 steals for the Bronchos (3-3).
Twin Lakes finished the contest with 30 turnovers and gave up 15 offensive rebounds. Lafayette Jefferson’s Ashlyn McTaggert chipped in 19 points and seven boards while Emma Mitchell added 10.
“We just have to be better on defense, be better rebounding and be quicker. Right now, we are thinking too much and that is taking away our first reaction move to get to the basketball or make a move,” Bowsman said. “We are just a step behind.”
Twin Lakes trailed 30-25 at intermission but was outscored 16-8 in the third quarter.
“Those girls were quick, but we didn’t play good team defense to help each other out. When one girl got beat we didn’t do a good job of rotating or making the stop,” Bowsman said. “We have to remember that we all have to work together defensively instead of working as individuals.”
Mowery scored 15 while Scharer added 13 points and 11 boards. Hannah Hodgen finished with 10 points and six rebounds and Ward chipped in eight points.