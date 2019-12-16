Be decisive.
It’s the phrase Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman repeated several times after Saturday’s 51-45 Hoosier Conference win against Western. As in, the Indians (5-4, 3-1 HC) played well when it was decisive.
“I feel like when we were decisive in what we were going to do (on the court), we executed better,” Ward said. “As soon as our girls weren’t sure about making the play … that’s when we started making mistakes. I just keep on reassuring those freshmen, the younger girls, ‘Hey, just be decisive in what you do. If it’s not what we’re supposed to do, at least your decisive and you’re going to make a better play than if you are indecisive.’”
Western stayed within striking distance the entire second half after falling behind 18-13 after the opening quarter. The Panthers (3-7, 0-2) pulled within 25-23 at the half, then knotted the game at 28 when Haley Scott hit two free throws.
Layups from Kora Pass and Addison Ward (two) within a minute and a half pushed the lead to 34-28, but Western closed within 37-36 on a field goal.
The visiting team later knotted the score at 39, but Gabi Lane sank a 3-pointer with 6:41 left in the game to give her team the lead for good.
A pair of Scott foul shots was countered with a Hannah Hodgen layup, and Ward sank a runner in the lane for a 46-41 edge with just under two minutes left in the contest. Twenty-six seconds later, another Ward layup pushed the Indians’ advantage to seven (48-41). A Lane free throw with 39 seconds on the clock kept the lead at two possessions (49-43), and Ward closed the contest out with a pair of foul shots 22 seconds later.
“It’s all about confidence, and I feel the girls came out and executed,” Bowsman said. “We just have to cut down on some mistakes … we only had 14 turnovers, which is pretty good for us. Against a zone defense, a lot of times that can give us some trouble, so I’m proud the girls were able to take care of the basketball.”
Twin Lakes forced 16 turnovers, with nine via steal. Ward pilfered four, and dropped a game-high 17 points and seven assists. Evelyn Scharer posted her third double-double in as many games with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and added a block to a front-line effort that registered four blocks. Lucy Mowery had two and Pass added one apiece. Pass also grabbed eight rebounds.
Hannah Hodgen scored 13, hitting three 3-pointers.
“Hannah Hodgen shot the ball well today,” Bowsman said. “There have been times when she is open and has been indecisive and didn’t put up the shot. But she’s on the verge of being able to consistently make the right decisions, and make those shots.”
Twin Lakes scored 51 points in consecutive games, and broke 60 in the opener of this three-game win streak (64). Going back to their last loss, the Indians have scored 50 or more points in four straight games. They also were under 20 turnovers for the third straight game, a good sign to the 17th-year head coach. He noted the team’s positive streak is all part of the “up-and-down we’re going to have” because of the team’s youth.
Pressed as to when does ‘we’re young’ turn to ‘we should know’ for a team with eight freshmen, Bowsman smiled.
“It’s going to be a process,” he said. “Right now, I feel like we’ve grown from the first game. Even grown from the last game to this game. We’re progressively getting farther along.”