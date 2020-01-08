Do enough early.
Do enough late.
Twin Lakes roared out to a big lead, then held on for a 45-34 win against Frontier on Tuesday. The Indians (9-6) allowed 25 second-half points to the Falcons, but closed the game on a modest run to end it.
Twin Lakes led 25-9 at the half, but the Falcons (6-9) crept back in via multiple full- and halfcourt traps. The home team turned the ball over 26 times, with 15 in the second half.
“Part of it, we were just in a hurry,” freshman forward Hannah Hodgen said. “We were antsy, wanted to score the ball fast instead of being patient with ourselves. We’ll learn from it.”
Lauren LaOrange snagged six steals and Emi Frier garnered three for Frontier, which pulled within 40-25 and then 42-29 with two and a half minutes left in the contest.
Later the visitors thinned the margin to 45-34 with 19 seconds remaining, but Twin Lakes got the ball over the halfcourt line and held it until the end.
“They had an option — they could give up and the (margin) would turn into 30 or 40, or they could keep fighting,” Frontier head coach Kyle Marlatt said of his halftime speech. “We talked about the effort and emotion, all the way to the end, and they didn’t want to give up. We just ran out of time, ran out of timeouts to bring it a little bit closer.”
LaOrange scored a game-high 16 on 7 for 9 shooting, while Frier added eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Emma Blissett (five points) and Kyra Wilson (five) were the only other scorers.
Evelyn Scharer collected a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds; she also blocked three shots. Hodgen scored seven and grabbed 13 rebounds. Addi Ward contributed nine points, four steals and four rebounds.
“Early in the game, I thought we did a nice job of getting baskets and getting layups,” Bowsman said. “We were just up and down a little bit tonight.”
Added Hodgen, “We just had a lot of turnovers in the second half. Other than that, I think we played well.”