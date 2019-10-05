Missed opportunities cost Twin Lakes a chance to upset Class A No. 12 ranked Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday at home in Monticello.
The Knights (4-3, 2-1 Hoosier Conference West) made Ky Schrader’s 10-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left in the first half hold up behind a strong defensive effort. LCC added two Joaquin Gallo field goals to cap the scoring.
“That was a battle. Hats off to coach Mannering and Twin Lakes because they gave us a great game,” Central Catholic head coach Brian Nay said. “There weren’t a lot of points scored, but both teams played really hard and well defensively.”
Schrader finished with 148 yards rushing, while quarterback Clark Barrett threw for 151 yards on 19 for 36 passing to help LCC get 27 first downs. The Knights’ Daniel Roach had seven catches for 68 yards, while Reece Buche added seven grabs for 60 yards.
“Both offenses moved the ball up and down the field but struggled in the Red Zone and failed to finish,” Nay said. “Twin Lakes’ defense stepped their game up near the goal line because their kids didn’t put their heads down after we made a big play. Their kids play fast and physical.
“Our defense did a great job of bowing up and refused to give up a score once Twin Lakes got around the 10-yard line.”
Indians head coach Scott Mannering was happy with his defensive unit.
“Defensively that was probably one of the better efforts I’ve seen since I’ve been here at Twin Lakes,” Mannering said. “Offensively, we would do some things that were positive, but when we really needed to make a play we just didn’t. That has been our problem all year.”
Twin Lakes (2-5, 1-2) ran for 144 yards on 38 carries, paced by Jaylen Roush’s 58 yards. But the Indians were 0 for 4 on fourth-down conversions and failed to convert near the goal line.
“I am really disappointed that we couldn’t score. We had a couple of chances but didn’t get it done. We must get better because we aren’t good enough to beat a team that plays as hard as Central Catholic,” Mannering said. “They are a solid football team, but offensively I’m disappointed in our execution — not our effort, but we had a lot of chances.
“We dropped a pass, we missed a pass with a poor throw or missed a block. Those little things hurt us and that has been our problem all year.”
It comes down to execution, he added.
“We don’t throw the ball well enough to get it down field or don’t have the game breaking speed to make big plays, so we have to execute really well and against a good team that isn’t going to happen making a lot of mistakes,” Mannering said.
A spotlight for the coach was the pair of Gage Businger and Lewis Dellinger playing well in the secondary and on special teams.
“Gage has been good all year and we just really kind of expect him to play well at this point. We probably need to get him and Lewis (Dellinger) more involved offensively and use them more,” Mannering said. “It wasn’t a surprise to me that Gage and Lewis played well because they are two guys that work the hardest on the team and they produce about every week.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier. Twin Lakes travels to Class 3A No. 1 ranked West Lafayette (6-1, 3-0). The Red Devils hammered Class 2A No. 1 ranked Lewis Cass (6-1, 3-0) 58-21 in a Hoosier Conference cross-division matchup.