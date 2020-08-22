KOKOMO —Twin Lakes football program could not have scripted a better debut for head coach Kevin Sayler.
The Indians dominated host Northwestern, 48-6, behind three touchdowns from sophomore Saige Brandt.
Brandt, who finished with 122 yards on 14 carries, scored from 48 yards out on his second carry of the game.
“It was an outside zone play. There was a guy on the outside so I cut back and then it was a house call,” Brandt said. “I got the right blocking. The line played perfect and every time I got the ball I saw the holes open up. I thought they played amazing.”
Twin Lakes finished with 324 total yards of offense, compared to just 84 for Northwestern.
“We got off to a fast start after having a really bad practice Wednesday. We told them that we wanted to come out and play to our potential and the kids came out and responded really, really well to that,” Sayler said. “We have a really nice mix of guys up front. Isaac Purcell, Derek Overmyer, Payton Hirt, Brandon Franscoviak, Bryce Coble and Eli Smolek all played really well and did a nice job with our zone blocking and pin and pull. Those are things that we game planned for and I thought we did a nice job with both.”
According to Hirt, the transition from Wing-T to a spread offense has been smooth.
“I felt like we were fast off the ball and worked as a team. We did really well at maintaining our blocks,” he said. “It’s been fairly easy adjusting to the change in offenses because there aren’t as many plays in the spread as there are in the Wing-T so there aren’t as many rules. I feel like we transferred over really well.”
Twin Lakes senior quarterback Lewis Dellinger finished 9-of-14 for 158 yards, with touchdowns to Blayze Woods, Gage Businger and Caden Harker.
“I thought last week (at the Logansport scrimmage) Lewis came out a little tentative and we had a conversation about him being the guy for the first time,” Sayler said. “He looked really good from the beginning of the game. He has to be able to manage his emotions with that and I thought he did a nice job of being under control.”
Northwestern finished with 38 yards on 23 carries and had three turnovers including an interception returned for a touchdown by Dellinger.
“We didn’t have good body language or fight when Twin Lakes got it going,” Northwestern head coach Austen Robison said. “We have too many seniors and experienced football players to let that happen. For the past few years, we have been in that situation and they should know how to play through that.”
Sayler was impressed with his defensive unit.
“Our secondary played well, and our defensive line did a nice job. I thought our edge did a nice job of pinning in some of the stuff they tried to do. I thought Ethan Bowsman did a nice job containing the edge. We had a nice game overall from everyone,” Sayler added.
Bowsman also had an interception, while Coble recovered a fumble. Twin Lakes (1-0) hosts Cloverdale next Friday on Senior Night.