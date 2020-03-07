Sectional semifinals have a different level of intensity and urgency.
One game from a chance to cut nets down, or 32 minutes from a season ending close to every high school basketball player’s goal.
On Friday at the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional, Western embraced the moment and suffocated the host Indians en route to a 60-46 victory. The Panthers (16-7) held Twin Lakes (14-11) to 40 percent shooting and 1 for 10 from behind the 3-point line. The Indians shot just 33 percent in the first half and didn’t help themselves from the charity stripe, hitting just 15 of 27 foul shots.
“They were very physical, and I guess we didn’t expect that because we hadn’t really played a team that played that physical all year. Yes, they did foul, but there are times you can’t do anything about that. They were physical and strong,” Twin Lakes senior Jace Stoops said. “It was very difficult to move and every cut we made we were hitting someone and bouncing off them. It was very difficult to get anything going.”
Stoops finished with a team-high 14 points while Clayton Bridwell added 13.
Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams’s teams are traditionally known for their offensive sets and scoring against different defenses. On Friday, his squad struggled to enter sets, let alone score in the halfcourt.
“It was more than we could handle. They were in our face and physical. We were tentative and didn’t attack when we had some opportunities or take open shots when we had brief glimpses,” Adams said. “The physicality was called because we were in the double bonus in each half fairly early. The first half we were down only four and missed six free throws, so we could have been up at half.
“They were more aggressive and sharper. We didn’t take advantage of their turnovers. They don’t turn it over very often and when they did, we didn’t take advantage of it.”
The Indians defeated the Panthers 63-58 on Feb. 1. On Friday, Western head coach Mike Lewis praised his squad for following the game plan.
“Collectively we were locked into the scouting report. I thought we had an outstanding defensive effort. We were just so solid on that end of the floor and I thought we made it difficult for them to score,” Lewis said. “They are a tough cover with (Jace) Stoops inside and (Clayton) Bridwell being tough to contain.
“We have nine guys that are part of the rotation and every single one of them played a key part in us winning tonight.”
Western limited Twin Lakes’ ability, especially early, to get second-chance points. The Indians finished with nine offensive rebounds, three in the first half, but not much scoring off them.
The Indians trailed 39-36 entering the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes junior Gage Businger started the quarter by missing two free throws before Kyle Sanders took over offensively for the Panthers. He scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the final eight minute after scoring just eight in their first meeting.
“Sanders was a big difference from the first game,” Adams said. “He really wasn’t in the game the first time and that’s probably another big difference.”
Evan Kretz added 13 points in Friday night’s victory, with most coming in the final 16 minutes.
“I thought Sanders was outstanding offensively and Kretz really got going in the second half which added that second punch to our offense,” Lewis said.