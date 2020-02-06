By Trent Wright
HJ Correspondent
West Lafayette’s Alaina Omonode made sure there was no upset Tuesday at the Twin Lakes Sectional against the host Indians.
Omonode had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Devils (16-8) to a 62-42 victory. West Lafayette's win avenged a Dec. 10 51-46 defeat to Twin Lakes (9-14) in which Omonode did not play.
“It was huge for us having her back in the middle. We knew the first time we played Twin Lakes, and we didn’t have her, that it would be really tough, but still disappointed because we beat ourselves in some other areas,” West Lafayette head coach Jane Schott said. “You have to defend her or she scores. Twin Lakes was doubling and fronting her, but she still got what she got and then in addition to that it frees Christina (Shi) up.”
Shi added 20 points from the perimeter.
“It was a shooting drill for Christina. She is a great shooter and all she had to do was stand out there and knock them down,” Schott added.
According to Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman, the game plan was to double Omonode and try to keep her from getting good touches around the basket.
“West Lafayette came out and hit 4-5 (3-pointers) in the first half and forced us to play the perimeter a little more which gave Omonode more room to operate. They had a nice inside-out combo,” Bowsman said. “Omonode attracts a crowd. We tried to play two girls on her, but that meant our girls had to rotate more which gave Shi open looks that she was able to knock down. If she doesn’t knock those down, it is a different ballgame.”
Schott was concerned her young team might struggle with sectional jitters playing on their opponent’s home court. Those concerns were erased with a 16-2 run that ended the first quarter and started the second.
“We have a lot of young kids that have never done this. Even my senior point guard (Shi) has never played a varsity basketball game in tournament action,” Schott said. “We were thrilled to get off to a good start so they could relax and play some ball. Obviously when you have Alaina she calms everyone down for us, but it was good for the rest of our girls to hit some shots and I was proud of our girls for keeping our nerves and jitters under control."
Twin Lakes closed the gap to 31-19 late in the first half, but Shi hit two free throws and a 3 at the horn to make the advantage 15 at the half.
“Twin Lakes made a run and we knew they would because they are tough competitors and good kids, well coached, and all those things," Schott said. "They hit a couple shots and started to get rolling a little bit, but we were able to respond with some defensive stops and we hit a couple of shots. That kind of settled everything down and got the lead back to where it was before their mini-run."
West Lafayette put the game away after halftime by holding the Indians to two third-quarter points.
“I thought we got some decent, open looks, but we didn’t knock down the shots. After that our girls got a little tight and concerned with missing more shots,” Bowsman said. “We always have to believe we are going to hit the next one because if we stop shooting, we aren’t going to score.
"We had some sections of the game where we turned the ball over a bunch and didn’t get many shots at the basket. We have to be confident in shooting, but that is difficult when its not going into the basket.”
Addison Ward had 24 points while Hannah Hodgen added nine for Twin Lakes.
No. 2 ranked Benton Central beat Maconaquah, 90-35, in the first game Tuesday. The Bison (22-3) will play Peru (13-9) in the first game Friday while Western (9-13) will battle West Lafayette in the nightcap.