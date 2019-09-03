UPLAND – Twin Lakes’ cross-country teams took a big jump in competition Saturday at the Taylor University High School Invitational.
The girls team placed eighth out of 16 teams, while the boys squad was 14th.
Pike won the girls event by a single point over Fort Wayne Concordia (53-54) while Concordia dominated the boys race.
Kaylan Howard led Twin Lakes girls with a 25th-place finish in 21 minutes, 23 seconds while Tess Lilly was 31st in 21:46.
“This meet was a lot harder because you don’t know the teams or runners. I normally find a girl in the first five minutes that I want to keep up with and I was able to do that to beat her,” Howard said. “As a team, I think we dropped a lot of time, so that is really good for our group.”
Gabi Lane finished 45th in 22:30 followed by Kira Jansen (50th), Ariel Davis (56th), Madeline Scott (59th), Guadalupe Amador (73rd) and Addison Ward (106th).
“The girls did a nice job. They are young and learning,” Twin Lakes head coach Mark Wyant said. “Kaylan was right up there and running well with some very good runners. All of our girls have really picked it up and we need to keep that group mentality as they all finished pretty close together.”
In the boys race, freshman Justin Scott continued to adjust to the longer high school distance well and finished in 47th place in a time of 18:17.
“The other guys are pushing Justin along and it’s a learning process of how much he can push himself. He has a goal of getting better than his brother Jacob’s times,” Wyant said.
Scott had a very simple goal entering Saturday’s race.
“The distance is really different which makes it hard to maintain a good pace,” he said. “I always feel like walking, but I need to push through and do the best I can. I really want to beat my brother’s best time either this year or next.”
Twin Lakes’ John Peters was 72nd in 19:00 while Michael Newman (103), Allen Miller (104th), Sean Wood (113th), Bruce Ramirez (115th), Zack Johns (129th), Devan Snowberger (134th), Aidan Totten (141th) and Oliver Wright (155th) rounded out the meet.
“The boys had a good race. They are learning and every week we are getting better in our progression,” Wyant added.