So far, so good.
Twin Lakes boys tennis team is set up to place every one of its tennis players during today’s final rounds of the Hoosier Conference tennis tournament in Monticello. N Thursday, all five spots earned quarterfinal victories to advance. At Nos. 2-3 singles and Nos. 1-2 doubles, the Indians dropped just six games. Ryan Nickerson won 6-2, 6-2, and Reece Arthur won, 6-0, 6-0.
Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein won, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 doubles team of Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard won by that score, as well.
At No. 1 singles, Jadden Ousley won, 7-6, 6-0.
“The team’s hard work is really showing,” head coach Jennifer Ousley said. “I told my players I wanted to concentrate on mental toughness this season. Their preparedness has been helpful throughout.”
Football
Twin Lakes goes 1-1 at West Lafayette
Kristopher Kauffman scored his first touchdown of the season and the Indians unified flag football team went 1-1 on Tuesday in West Lafayette. Twin Lakes beat West Lafayette, 35-6, and lost to McCutcheon, 54-42. The same four teams play Sept. 25 at McCutcheon.
Boys Soccer
North White 5, Carroll 2
On Senior Night in Monon, senior Axcel Maravilla netted two goals as the Vikings (8-1-2) scored four times in the second half. Maravilla added an assist, while Pedro Gomez collected two. Senior Iverson Rodas had a goal and an assist. Auner Ramirez also scored twice.
Diego Maravilla made 14 saves, including one penalty kick.
Girls Soccer
Twin Lakes 2, Peru 2
Karstin McCloskey and Zoe McNulty both scored a pair of second-half goals as the Indians (1-7-1) snapped a five-match skid Wednesday in Peru. McCloskey assisted on McNulty’s goal, and Jillian Bowman assisted on McCloskey’s tally.
Courtney Burns made five saves.
Benton Central 8, North White 1
The Vikings scored a second-half goal Tuesday in Monon. No other information was provided.
Volleyball
Vikings extend win streak, break .500
North White closed the week with two wins in three days. The Vikings (7-6) claimed a 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 17-15 at Winamac on Tuesday, then beat Caston, 25-16, 22-25, 25-5, 25-15.
Lynzi Heimlich went off, accumulating 38 kills, 32 assists, 24 blocks and eight aces in the two matches. Kinsey Westerhouse snagged 21 kills, while Marissa Benitez garnered 30 assists.
Emily Phelps had nine aces against Winamac.
Indians drop a pair of Hoosier Conference matches
Twin Lakes (3-13, 1-4 HC) was swept by West Lafayette (25-21, 25-18, 25-14) on Tuesday, then by Northwestern (25-15, 25-8, 25-11) on Thursday. Both matches were in Monticello. Ayanna Thompson collected 12 kills, two aces and 25 assists. Sadie Gritten accrued eight kills, two aces, a block and 17 digs, while Maddie Putman garnered four kills and three blocks. Abbi Burns contributed five aces and 23 digs.
North Newton 3, Frontier 0
The Spartans won Tuesday’s Midwest Conference match, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21. The Falcons (6-9, 2-2 MC) got four kills from Abbie Carter and Camy Clapper, and three from Payten Hunt. Carter added four aces and Alexis Johnson garnered five. Clapper picked up two aces and 13 digs.
On Thursday, Frontier played at Faith Christian in Lafayette. No information was available as of press time.
Rossville 3, Tri-County 0
Game scores were progressively better, but the Cavaliers (0-16) still fell, 25-3, 25-10, 25-12, in Rossville on Thursday. No other information was provided.