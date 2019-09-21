Reece Arthur felt pressure.
His head coach had a little secret. She didn’t tell him — or anyone else.
Twin Lakes’ sophomore and No. 3 player faced Western’s Matt Tuchscherer in the flight’s third-place match of the Hoosier Conference tournament Saturday in Monticello. While the Indians also had Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard playing in the No. 2 doubles third-place match, the assumption was that Arthur needed to beat Tuchscherer for the program to place second in the team standings.
But head coach Jennifer Ousley saw a message from her athletic director, Kent Adams, during Arthur’s match: Twin Lakes was guaranteed the runner-up spot, regardless of result.
“Kent texted me while they were still playing. We had the lock on second,” Ousley said. “I just told (Arthur and the No. 2 doubles) it could have been riding on us getting a second place.”
Arthur became more animated and boisterous as his match went on. He claimed the final two games of the first set to take it, 6-3, then rode that streak to a 6-1 second-set win for a sweep.
“(Western) is very tough, and (Tuchscherer) took me to three sets that first time at McCutcheon,” he said. “Just to come out here and get it done in two was really nice.
“I realized that if I play at my tempo, it’s hard for him to catch up. I just really took advantage of that.”
Arthur dropped just 10 or so points through the final three games and broke Tuchscherer multiple times in the second set. He also maintained a certain tranquility between his semifinal morning loss and a long wait time before the third-place match.
“A lot of people … they think they’re playing for nothing (in a third-place match) and they just don’t have that same game with them. I’ve always been so competitive, and it showed on the court.”
As for the boisterous behavior, Arthur smiled.
“That’s just how we play,” he said. “We’re a loud team, and we have a lot of emotion. … When it’s going your way, it’s hard to — you have to let it out sometimes.”
Added senior Jadden Ousley, “We’re really happy where we are as a team. We’re young and we’re emotional, and that’s our strong suit.”
Deno and Hubbard claimed a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, victory at No. 2 doubles to also garner third place, and Twin Lakes collected 24 points as a team to best Western by four. Arthur’s victory helped the Indians earn a 2-2 heads up record against the Panthers Ousley won a morning semifinal, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.
Twin Lakes won 10 matches and collected a 10-5 record during the three-day tournament, where each Indians representative earned byes into Thursday’s quarterfinal round. Saturday’s record was a dead-even 5-5 mark because Twin Lakes either won in the semifinal round (Ryan Nickerson and Jadden Ousley) or the bronze-medal match (Arthur, Deno/Hubbard and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Bridwell/Carson Gutwein).
“With all the dedication and hard work and leadership of this team, I’m not surprised at how well they did,” coach Ousley said. “After the (semifinal round) today, it was difficult for teams to get mentally motivated again. You could really tell (the Indians) wanted it with their reactions from the first match.”
In their championship matches, Jadden Ousley and Ryan Nickerson ran into West Lafayette opponents. The Red Devils swept both while rolling to 50 points and the team title.
Nickerson fell, 6-0, 6-0. Jadden Ousley, however, took three games in the second set for a 6-0, 6-3 loss.
“My goal was to get a top-2 finish,” Jadden said. “It’s tough to say you’re going to beat West Lafayette at a sport like tennis … it’s just kind of how that goes. I got to where I wanted to get to, and I consider this tournament a success.”
The senior also praised Nickerson, a freshman who didn’t lose more than three games in any set leading up to the championship match.
“He’s young, he’s good and if he gets a little quicker on his feet and goes, laterally, a little faster, he’s going to be really dangerous,” Jadden said. “He’s got quite a bit of potential.”
At No. 1 doubles, Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein won 6-3, 6-2 to also claim bronze and aid the team’s quest for the runner-up spot. Coach Ousley felt her team’s athleticism and mental toughness were two big factors in the end result.
“We have mostly three-sport athletes,” she said. “But that’s what makes it more rewarding — we have those athletes and they still can compete with high-level teams (who just do one sport).
“It shows a lot about the Twin Lakes program that our kids are not just dedicated to one sport, but the actual Twin Lakes athletics program. I think that’s a huge thing for us.”