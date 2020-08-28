Something was missing.
Maybe they didn’t all feel it, but head coach Jennifer Ousley did.
Twin Lakes boys tennis team lost just one participant from 2019 but then-senior Jadden Ousley served as both the No. 1 singles player and emotional leader. Coach Ousley believed her team lacked a feeling of emotion it sported all last season, though roughly everyone returned.
So before Thursday’s Hoosier Conference match against Lafayette Jefferson, the Indians’ second in two days, coach Ousley discussed this with her team.
“I set them down and said I wasn’t sure what’s going on, but the team hasn’t been the same team we’ve had (in the past),” she said after the 4-1 win against the Bronchos. “… They just hadn’t been playing to their potential. There was only one team, which was one doubles, which had confidence. I told them they had to get out there, believe in themselves and we needed to get a big W. And we did.”
The Indians (3-2, 2-1) also bested Lewis Cass, 3-2, on Wednesday to break .500 in both overall and conference record. Throughout the match,, from all corners of the three-court complex, came shouts of “Let’s go” — a phrase that served as a rallying cry throughout matches much of last season.
“We’re coming through as a team,” junior and No. 1 doubles player Clayton Bridwell said. “We’re having some struggles at singles, but things will get better.
Added senior and doubles partner Carson Gutwein, “We’re looking pretty good. Obviously, there is always more room for improvement.”
Bridwell and Gutwein swept their competition over the 24-hour span, topping the Kings’ pair, 6-2, 6-0, and the Bronchos duo, 6-3, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles pair of Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard also won both matches — 6-2, 6-4 against Lewis Cass and 6-1, 6-0 against Lafayette Jefferson.
“The faster you get done with a match, the less energy you use,” Bridwell said of managing to win twice in two days. “We just took care of business (Wednesday), and today we still had energy left over and we took care of business as well.”
Twin Lakes’ singles corps went 3-3 over the period, with none picking up a sweep. On Thursday, Jamison Ousley’s 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 gave the Indians a 2-0 lead after Deno and Hubbard’s win opened the team scoring.
Bridwell and Gutwein claimed the team result, and then Ryan Nickerson won, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 1.
Reece Arthur, who garnered the only singles win on Wednesday, won his first set, 6-3, at No. 3 singles. He clambered back after a slow second-set start to close within 3-2, but fell 6-3. The third-set super tiebreaker with Dylan Cornell went in Cornell’s favor, 10-8.
“New team tonight,” coach Ousley said. “They were more excited, more into it, more confident.”