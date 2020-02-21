CRAWFORDSVILLE — Cody Trahin looked up.
“Wait, what did you say?” he asked, whirling around to face a teammate Thursday.
“You placed 11th in the prelims,” was the reply.
Trahin’s orange-red hair — the result of bleaching his black locks — seemed to burn. The senior let out a yell in exultation. He dropped 2.5 seconds from his 100-yard breaststroke seed, swimming the race in 1 minute, 15.30 seconds.
“I’m just glad I’m swimming (today),” Trahin said. “That’s all I cared about (for that race).”
Trahin was just one of several Twin Lakes boys swimmers who qualified for the A or B finals at the Crawfordsville Sectional. Teammate Jordan Lehocky (5:37.16) qualified for the 500 A final, and the Indians put all three relays (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) in the A final as well.
Twin Lakes placed eight entries into the A finals and eight in the B finals, led by freshman Aidan Totten.
Totten held the fourth-best seed time (23.54) in the 50 freestyle, but sped through the pool in 22.56 seconds to collect the top time into today’s finals. He is 0.31 seconds ahead of South Vermillion’s James Vitaniemi. He is seeded third in the 100 freestyle after swimming it in 51.34 seconds. That is a drop of 2.3 seconds from his seed time.
“I dropped a half-second off the 50, and was over half a second faster than the other two,” Totten said. “Definitely feel confident about (today). Very confident.
“For the 100, the guy in first has a 51.17 and I have a 51.34. I think I could have done a little bit better than I did, so I think I have a good chance to place a little higher if possible.”
Hunter Bick moved into the A finals in the 200 individual medley (fourth, 2:18.66) and 100 butterfly (fifth, 58.49). He broke the 0ne-minute mark for the first time in his career.
“I think a lot of them pushed themselves a lot harder than they are used to,” he said of his teammates. “I know a lot of them are proud of how they did, and how others did. I think we did pretty good.”
Trahin also qualified for the B final in the 500 freestyle by dropping 23 seconds from his 500-yard freestyle seed time. He swam the distance race in 6:03.28.
“I feel like we did great,” Trahin said. “Aidan got first seed overall in the 50, which is amazing, and third in the 100. And Hunter is (fifth) in the fly. All in all, we did great, a lot better than I thought we’d do.”
The quartet combined to place sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:51.92). The 200 freestyle placed fourth (1:39.92), swapping Cody Dunbar for Lehocky, while the 400 free placed seventh (4:00.01) behind Cooper Cote, Dunbar, Carson Kelley and Lehocky.
“Hunter finally got under a minute in the 100 fly for the first time, and Cody took off a ton of time in the 500 free,” Vogel said. “We’ve got a lot of kids in the finals, and it’s a good day any time you collectively take a lot of time off.”
Added Bick, “It sets up well. If we play our cards right, we might send a guy to state, or maybe even a team.”