CRAWFORDSVILLE — It took some time.
In the moment, Aidan Totten stared lazily at the ceiling as he slowly went through his cool down lap.
In the moment, Cody Trahin stared at the scoreboard and shook his head.
In the moment, Hunter Bick rolled his eyes.
And Trahin — Twin Lakes’ only senior — spent untold minutes sitting on the metal bleachers after his final race, classmate and close friend Kaylan Howard by his side.
When the Crawfordsville Sectional closed Saturday, Bick and Totten looked back and expressed positive feelings about the Indians’ final swim of the season. Twin Lakes placed fourth with 218 points, eight behind Fountain Central.
Not too bad for a young team, according to head coach Kerry Vogel.
“A few best times, came in fourth, almost placed third — that’s pretty good,” he said. “We’re building, and we’re young. That’s the good thing. I was very pleased with how we swam.”
Totten, a freshman, placed third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle finals. He was seeded first in the 50, and third in the 100.
Totten swam the 50 in 22.83 seconds — a hundredth behind the runner-up, South Vermillion’s James Vitanemi, — and the 100 in 51.03 seconds. He added almost a half-second in the 50, but dropped 0.21 seconds in his 100. Totten also took solace in the fact he got to choose the finals walkout song, and picked AC/DC’s Thunderstruck.
“Just placing first (in preliminaries) and having my song chose was pretty cool,” he said. “I just threw (the results) off because I have another three years of this. Placing this high as a freshman isn’t common at all, so that’s what I’m taking away. I’m pretty proud.”
Added Bick, “This is his first high school sectional — he just got the lay of the land, got to see how it feels.”
Bick placed sixth in the 100 butterfly, closing his season with a pair of swims under one minute. He swam the finals in 58.89, which was four-tenths of a second slower than Thursday’s preliminary. A lengthy break from the pool while the diving competition finished helped settle nerves.
“Building up to the fly, I (let my nerves get to me),” he said. “I’m kinda glad there was a break between the 50 and the fly, because if it was (back-to-back), I would have done a whole lot worse. I had time to mellow out and relax.”
He also placed fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:18.29).
Classmate Jordan Lehocky placed sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:37.54), nearly equaling his preliminary time (5:37.16). The Indians also earned top-8 podium placements in all three relays. Twin Lakes was fourth in the 200 freestyle, cutting five-tenths of a second (1:39.36) behind Bick, Trahin, Cayden Dunbar and Totten.
It was fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.67), dropping 10 seconds behind Lehocky, Cooper Cote, Carson Kelley and Dunbar. The Indians were sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:51.15), a drop of eight-tenths of a second, behind Lehocky, Trahin, Bick and Totten.
Jaylen Roush reached the podium in diving, placing eighth with 245.25 points.
“Last year, we placed seventh. And we were just out of third by a hair,” Bick said. “If we could have gotten one place higher in any of our races, we would have been third.”
Lehocky placed ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.6), while Kelley placed 11th (2:11.29). Matthew Anderson placed 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:08.6) and 13th in the 200 IM (2:37.76). Dunbar was 11th (56.91) in the 100 16th (25.99) in the 50. Kelley (219.95) and Ethan Morgan (200.1) placed ninth and 12th, respectively, in diving.
Trahin closed his career with a 1:16.09 in the 100 breaststroke, placing 13th, and a 6:10.30 in the 500 freestyle, placing 15th.
While both times were not as good as Thursday’s preliminary round, Vogel noted Trahin dropped massive time from his 500 in the preliminary and several seconds during the breaststroke prelims.
“You look at where he came in seeded prelims and he jumped (in both events),” the coach said. “In one of the events, he wasn’t even top 16 and he was close to the top eight (after Thursday). He knocked a ton of time off, which is crazy. He took it seriously, and no one can be upset with that. You always want to do better, but things happen.”