Things were going too fast — or in slow motion, according to the man in charge.
A simple reminder, reinforced every so often, helped Twin Lakes take charge and earn a 3-1 win against Rossville on Thursday.
The Indians (1-1) celebrated Senior Day two days after falling to Benton Central by reminding themselves at halftime exactly what happened Tuesday in Oxford.
That game was a 0-0 draw at the half, and Twin Lakes fell, 2-1, after giving up two quick second-half goals by playing too fast and not physical enough.
It was 1-1 at the break on Thursday, and head coach Joe Vought told his team to take time and think. In the opening half, several Indians chances were derailed by offsides calls, or fouls called against them.
“We were all trying to rush ourselves,” senior Gabe Zarse said. “We just wanted to score a lot, but we weren’t taking the time to stop and think about where we were and where the ball was going to be.
“Coach told us we needed to play with our heads and not with our speed. It’s not just a physical game, it’s a mental one. We needed to slow down and think about the play.”
Zarse gave Twin Lakes a 1-0 lead at the 21st minute mark off a feed from Angel Aguilar. Rossville equalized 16 minutes later as the defense was caught napping and senior Alex Martinez, getting the start in goal, was beaten by Noah Vanderwall’s left-side shot from inside the offensive box.
The Indians took seven shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes, but were whistled for eight fouls and at least eight offsides calls over the same period. The stoppages clearly affected the youthful team and led Vought to calmly lecture his club.
“It looked like we were moving in slow motion because we weren’t thinking ahead,” the coach said. “That’s the message I tried to get across — soccer is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. We were chasing because we didn’t anticipate what was going to happen next.”
Five minutes into the second half, Aguilar stepped to the penalty spot and drilled the game-winner past Rossville goalkeeper Jarret Barbour. It gave life to the home team, which put together three shots on goal and two crosses that Barbour snared in the next three minutes of play.
“It motivated us to keep pushing,” Aguilar said. “We kept talking, made some great passes, great movement, and that helped us score more.”
Zarse netted his second of the match in the 54th minute for the final score, but Twin Lakes kept pushing. The Indians ended with 20 shots, with 12 on goal.
The Indians also closed with 13 fouls, and nearly as many offsides calls as shots.
“We certainly had a lot of chances,” Vought said. “I feel like we probably should have finished more of those.
“When we play bigger schools, if we want to stand a chance to win, we’re going to have to put away chances better. And we’ll work on our finishing.”
Barbour made nine saves. Martinez made one.