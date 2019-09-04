It went from 'this might be easy' to 'we survived.'
Twin Lakes scored three minutes into its Hoosier Conference match Wednesday against Benton Central in Monticello, but couldn't get another past Bison junior goalkeeper Jace Brunton until the match was in its final minute. The Indians (3-3, 1-1) won, 2-0, to even their overall and conference record.
“Right now we're playing kind of sloppy. We're going to have to tighten things up,” Twin Lakes head coach Joe Vought said. “We're getting out of position, we're not playing our roles like we need to.
“As Anthony (Ocampo) was saying, we have to play more as a team.”
Twin Lakes peppered Brunton early, putting several shots on goal in
the first dozen minutes. The Indians also controlled possession for most of the 80 minutes of action, but nothing seemed to get past Brunton following Gabe Zarse's third-minute shot from inside the goalbox off a pass from Ocampo.
“It happened after the first goal,” Ocampo said. “We got a little overconfident with the ball, started overplaying it a little bit. At halftime we talked about regrouping (and) to work the ball together, move it up the line. And to drop back as well, with that, so we could get comfortable again and work our way up again to get another goal.”
As much as the home team tried, it couldn't dent the scoreline until Ocampo pounced on a loose ball with 30 seconds left in the match.
It wasn't for a lack of trying — Ocampo was one of three to hit the crossbar or post, and nearly 10 offerings were high or wide of the frame. The contest was a far cry from past matchups, where the Indians won by a 12-0 aggregate last season and scored a season's worth of goals during a 25-0 victory in 2016.
“I want to give a lot of credit to Benton Central,” Vought said. “They've gotten markedly better, much better than they have been the last couple seasons. (James Warf) has done a good job of getting guys out, getting a program together. They gave us a game — they were well organized, had athletes that could run.”
In his second year rebuilding the Bison (0-3, 0-1), Warf spent much of his postgame praising his players' effort.
Benton Central put 10 shots on goal and forced Twin Lakes goalie Wesley Kennington into a handful of saves and several pickups of crosses or loose balls entering the 18-yard box.
“I watched how they played from the back of the goal, and they were starting to put pressure on me and they got a few shots against me (early),” Kennington said. “I realized 'We have a game to play, not just an easy blowout.' We needed to keep our defense strong, because I realized (Benton Central) was playing hardball.”