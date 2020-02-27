WALTON — Twin Lakes finished the regular season with a 75-60 victory over host Lewis Cass on Tuesday.
The Indians (13-10) started a little shaky, turning the ball over on its first three possessions. They trailed 10-7 before closing the opening quarter on a 17-2 run to lead, 24-12. Twin Lakes scored on five straight layups because of its trapping, full-court pressure.
“Our team has always created our energy from our defense,” Indians sophomore guard Clayton Bridwell said. “Tonight, we started off with a bang and then just fueled it from there. We have always loved to start off hot and the press gave them trouble from the start.”
Bridwell, who came into the contest averaging 8 points per game, scored a game-high 25 on 9-of-12 shooting. Noah Johnston chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds while Jace Stoops added 14 points and nine boards. Caden Harker finished with eight points and three steals while Brayden Houser added seven points and six assists.
“I thought Clayton did a good job tonight scoring and making good decisions,” Tiwn Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “Caden is doing a better job of settling down and being stable for us. I thought Jace Stoops has had two good games in a row.
“Lewis Cass is strong and physical and he and Noah (Johnston) were strong around the basket and didn’t back down. They also did a good job rebounding.”
Twin Lakes forced 17 turnovers and shot 52 percent from the field.
“The press was tremendously effective. We had our hands on a lot of balls and forced turnovers that turned into scores. It was a nice surprise because I didn’t know if we were going to be able to force that out of Lewis Cass,” Adams said. “Our ability to score off our press was huge. It was a transition game, really, because we got a bunch early then some more throughout the game, but they got a lot, too.”
The Kings (13-8) got within five in the second quarter and as close as four twice in the third. But each time they got close, the Indians surged ahead.
“We calmed down. Those times we got a little hectic. We got some stops and followed them with buckets,” Stoops said. “I think we put pressure on them and that threw them off a little bit. We forced some bad shots and that got us rolling on offense.”
The contest was Lewis Cass’ senior night, but senior standout Easton Good was limited in minutes because an ankle injury. Freshman Tyson Good paced the Kings with 12 points and four steals. Tyson Johnson and Carson Vest chipped in 11 points each.
Twin Lakes returns to action Tuesday at the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional. The Indians enter the balanced sectional with a 5-2 record against the field, with its only losses being to Northwestern.
Adams believes his squad has to enter the sectional mentally sound if it wants to win its fifth sectional title in seven years.
“It is our mindset,” he said. “We just have to get everyone to stay with the group and that is hard when you have 11 guys because sometimes people feel infringement when they don’t play when they think they should.
“We have to look past that and be unselfish. We have to make that sacrifice because that’s what it means to be on a team.”