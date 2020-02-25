Twin Lakes used a big second half spurt to beat visiting Delphi, 72-49, on Saturday to cap Senior Night.
Senior forward Jace Stoops finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Twin Lakes (12-10) in a contest that was as close as 34-31 early in the third quarter.
“We just didn’t execute from that point on,” Delphi head coach Brian McCammon said. “From that point forward they out-executed, outhustled and outplayed us. Guys tried to force it once things started going bad.”
According to Stoops, Twin Lakes took advantage of holes in Delphi’s zone.
“I don’t think we were expecting a zone but the way it worked out was perfect for us. Our guards did a really good job of entering the ball into the post,” Stoops said. “Rebounding in a zone is just a night to night thing. Some nights, like tonight, you can have 13 but if the ball bounces differently you could end up with three.”
Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams thought the Indians picked up their play after halftime.
“We wanted to get the ball inside and attack their zone better than we did the first half. We talked about where to pass the ball and where to make the cuts — nothing new, but just do it,” Adams said. “We were able to reverse the ball a few times and hit an outside shot or two. We kept crashing the boards and our press became a little more effective.”
Noah Johnston also had a big night against the Oracles. He finished with 17 points and five boards. Clayton Bridwell and Kahari Jackson each netted seven points.
“Our guys just slowed down a little bit after halftime. They were able to get to spots and make better decisions. They did a better job with their reads and attacking Delphi’s zone,” Adams said.
Delphi (9-12) struggled offensively. The Oracles shot 36 percent from the field (15 for 41) and just 19 percent (3-of-16) from behind the arc. Delphi also committed 17 turnovers. Zach Townsend had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Oracles .
“I thought we had some great hustle. Guys were really going after loose balls and rebound wisely,” Adams said. “Caden Harker was always in the mix, along with a few other guys, but I thought his play was key.”
The contest was the last regular season home game for Stoops and classmates Brayden Houser, Dayton Minthorn and Jadden Ousley.
“I’ll remember it for sure. Playing well on Senior Night was important,” Stoops said.