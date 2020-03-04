Twin Lakes has rotated 11 players all season.
Tuesday night in the Sectional 20 opener, the 10th man to get into the contest, Carson Gutwein, was the difference in the Indians’ 56-52 win against Peru.
Twin Lakes also defeated Peru on Feb. 11, 58-52.
Gutwein finished with 12 points and rescued Twin Lakes (14-10) down the stretch, scoring the Indians’ last four points as the Tigers (16-7) mounted a fourth-quarter comeback. After trailing by 11, Peru pulled within two at 54-52 before Gutwein made a steal and iced the game at the free throw line.
“Carson came in and did an unbelievable job. He was a bright spot and everyone else was pretty solid,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “We probably lose if he doesn’t play this well.”
Gutwein admitted playing a limited role is tough, but bigger goals have been at the forefront of his mind.
“I came in with a positive attitude, tried to crash the boards and put every ball in the bucket,” Gutwein said. “Coach (Ed) Bridwell has stayed in my ear this season and told me to hate losing and love winning. So regardless of how many minutes I get in each game, I always want to come in and try my best to help the team get a ‘W.’”
His defense on the game-changing play was simple.
“On that last possession, we were trying to keep Peru from getting a 3-pointer and we switched, but their guy threw a lazy pass and I was able to get an arm in to steal it,” Gutwein said.
Twin Lakes built a 26-14 second-quarter advantage and a 50-39 lead in the fourth via offensive ball movement.
“We had just tried to take shots too early down the stretch instead of working the ball, but overall, I thought our ball movement the rest of the game was really good,” Adams said of the fourth quarter. “We just did enough good things to come out on top.
“I would like to be more confident down the stretch. We forced some shots, were off-balanced, and some didn’t go in. Peru came back like we knew they were going to and we kind of helped that comeback.”
Twin Lakes’ Jace Stoops got his team off to a solid start by scoring six of his game-high 16 points in the first two minutes. He also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
“He had a lot of confidence and energy early. He was bouncy and active. He was seeking the ball and going after the boards,” Adams said.
Peru head coach Eric Thompson felt Twin Lakes’ eight offensive rebounds in the first half and its free-throw shooting were crucial for the sectional host.
“They played harder than we did and killed us on the boards. They outrebounded the heck out of us early,” Thompson said. “They hit two outside shots early and everything else was in the paint or on second-chance shots, where they absolutely killed us.”
Peru, which shot 68 percent (330 FOR 482) from the charity stripe on the season, was just 38 percent (9 for 24) from the free-throw line in the game.
“Nine for 24 from the free throw line isn’t going to win you many games,” Thompson said. “Our free throw shooting wasn’t good. The first time we played Twin Lakes we played our worst game of the year.
“We played better (Tuesday), but missing free throws and layups early was the difference. It was probably just sectional jitters.”
Daunte Majors had 16 points and eight boards to pace Peru while Matt Ross added 13.
Twin Lakes will play at 6 p.m. Friday against Western (15-7).